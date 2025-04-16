ZRG Expands Expertise In Data And AI With Addition Of Deepali Vyas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, the fastest-growing full-service global talent advisory firm, today announced a major step forward in expanding its data and AI expertise with the appointment of Deepali Vyas to lead the firm's work in this critical space.

As Managing Director, Sector Head of AI and Data, Vyas brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of data, analytics, artificial intelligence, and executive leadership. She joins ZRG from Korn Ferry, where she served as Senior Partner and Global Leader for Data, AI, and FinTech. She previously held senior roles at Heidrick & Struggles and has worked across financial services, healthcare, technology, consumer, and industrial sectors.

Throughout her career, Vyas has built and placed transformative leadership teams, advising global enterprises, venture-backed disruptors, and private equity firms on executive hiring and strategy. Her expertise spans roles such as Chief Data Officer, Chief AI Officer, Chief Analytics Officer, and beyond, bringing a powerful combination of functional depth and market perspective to every engagement.

“AI and data are no longer future considerations-they're shaping business strategy right now,” said Nate Frank, President of Executive Search at ZRG.“Deepali's arrival marks a significant step forward in our ability to serve clients who are building data-centric, AI-enabled organizations. Her track record, credibility, and insight will help our clients find the leaders they need to navigate an increasingly complex digital future.”

ZRG's growing focus in AI and data is in direct response to market demand. Clients are grappling with how to structure teams, where AI should sit in the organization, and who is best equipped to lead these evolving mandates. From data privacy to generative AI governance to building internal AI engines, companies are searching for answers-and talent to lead the way.

This expansion also complements ZRG's broader investments in technology. Through the firm's proprietary Zi platform and data-enabled search process, ZRG continues to deliver smarter, faster talent solutions-and now, with a deeper bench in AI and data, the firm is well-positioned to support clients driving innovation at scale.

With a strong following on social platforms and a regular presence in Bloomberg, CNBC, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal, Vyas is also widely recognized as a thought leader and career strategist in emerging technologies. She will continue to share insights and trends in AI, data science, and the future of leadership as part of her work at ZRG.

This move underscores ZRG's commitment to serving the leaders building the future-and ensuring talent strategy keeps pace with technology.

About ZRG

ZRG is the fastest-growing global talent advisory firm, rethinking traditional models of executive search, interim solutions, and talent consulting. With a data-powered approach and a full suite of human capital offerings, ZRG delivers smarter, faster talent solutions across industries and geographies-helping clients compete and win in an increasingly AI-powered world.

With the backing of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners , ZRG is one of the fastest-growing firms in the search industry, offering retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

