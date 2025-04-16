403
Brazil Commits $1.9 Billion To Climate Fund Targeting Urban Resilience And Amazon Restoration
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Environment confirmed plans to allocate R$11.2 billion ($1.9 billion) to its National Climate Change Fund (Fundo Clima) in 2025, prioritizing urban adaptation and forest recovery.
The fund, established in 2009, will split resources between reimbursable loans managed by the state-owned BNDES bank and non-repayable grants for community projects.
Over 80% of the budget will flow to climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable mobility, while R$4.46 million targets direct social initiatives in vulnerable neighborhoods.
A flagship R$25 million program aims to transform urban peripheries through nature-based solutions like green corridors and flood-resistant housing.
Simultaneously, the government unveiled a R$100 million reforestation project in the Amazon, targeting 6 million hectares by 2030. This marks the fund's first major investment in large-scale ecosystem recovery, involving private partnerships and family farmers.
Regional allocations reveal strategic priorities: the drought-prone Northeast secured R$1.8 billion in 2024-a 36-fold jump from 2022-for solar farms and water systems, while the agricultural Center-West region received R$2 billion for sustainable logistics.
Financing stems from sovereign green bonds and oil royalties, with 2024's record R$13.6 billion execution enabling 18 solar/wind projects and 177 smaller ventures.
Critics note the fund's heavy reliance on fossil fuel revenues but acknowledge its role in creating 12,000 green jobs since 2023. The BNDES reports rising private interest in climate credit lines, with 63% of reimbursable funds now directed to renewable energy startups.
This surge follows Brazil' s pledge to cut emissions 50% by 2030, positioning the fund as a bridge between environmental targets and localized economic growth.
While challenges persist in tracking outcomes, the 2025 budget signals a pragmatic shift toward projects balancing ecological gains with tangible returns for industries and municipalities.
