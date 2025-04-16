Protest Intensifies In Parachinar Over Seven-Month Travel Ban In Kurram
Addressing the protest gathering, trader leaders Haji Imdad, Haji Asghar Hussain, Shahid Hussain, and others stated that despite a peace agreement, vehicles are still being escorted in convoys, with intervals now extended to three weeks, causing greater public hardship. The leaders alleged that large sums are being demanded to include vehicles in the convoys, which is unaffordable for the public, making the protest inevitable.
Also Read: Rain Alert Issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Fresh Spell Expected from Today
Meanwhile, social activists Musarrat Bangash and Malik Zartaj, speaking at the ongoing sit-in, demanded that all travel routes be reopened immediately and that those affected by the unrest be provided with relief packages. They stated that the sit-in would continue until these demands are met.
The area's roads have fallen silent, educational institutions remain closed, and a severe shortage of food, medicine, and fuel has paralyzed daily life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment