Hog's Breath Inn Uncovers Hidden Treasures As Renovation Enters New Phase

Hog's Breath Inn reveals new design details, historical discoveries, and community stories as it prepares for a highly anticipated summer reopening.

- Lee Morcus, Owner of Hog's Breath InnCARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Progress Continues at Hog's Breath Inn : Preserving History, Enhancing the ExperienceThe iconic Hog's Breath Inn, a beloved part of Carmel 's legacy, continues to evolve with exciting updates as part of its extensive renovation. While preserving the spirit and charm that have defined the restaurant for over five decades, the team is thoughtfully enhancing the guest experience-both inside and out.Among the most notable changes is the removal of the staircase on the patio, which now offers a full, unobstructed view of the restaurant's signature mural. That mural has also inspired the creation of a second, all-new mural currently underway. The new design will extend the Carmel Valley vistas from the original patio wall-with a few surprises in store.The outdoor space is also being reimagined with a more guest-friendly layout, including the expansion of the grand fireplace, allowing more guests to enjoy its warmth beneath the mural in a comfortable, open-air setting.“A man's got to know his limitations,” Clint Eastwood famously said-and here at Hog's Breath Inn, we know exactly where to draw the line between change and tradition. From preserving our iconic mural to honoring stories found in the walls, every step forward is rooted in our past.Inside, craftsmanship and local character take center stage. The team has acquired and is customizing redwood slab tables, while new booths and banquettes are being tailored for comfort and classic ambiance. On the patio, custom bar stools crafted from reclaimed wine barrel staves tie Carmel's coastal wine culture to Hog's rustic aesthetic.“Every decision we're making is about keeping the soul of Hog's Breath alive,” said Lee Morcus, Owner of Hog's Breath Inn.“We're not just restoring a restaurant-we're honoring a legacy. Clint Eastwood's vision and love for this place must be, and is, woven into every detail.”Adding to the emotional depth of the renovation are the surprising discoveries made inside the building's walls-a $100 bill tucked away with a heartfelt note from a young girl from France to Clint Eastwood, a birthday postcard, and other pieces of memorabilia. Each one is a reminder of the deep connection guests have felt with the Hog over the decades.“We've received dozens of heartfelt messages, photos, and stories from guests who've celebrated anniversaries, proposals, family dinners, and more at Hog's Breath,” Morcus shared.“It's clear this place holds meaning far beyond food-it's a part of people's lives.”“The Hog was perhaps the first celebrity restaurant-before celebrity restaurants became a thing,” he added.“But the greatest aspect of the Hog was, and must always be, of, by, and about our community. Community is the true soul and spirit of the Hog!”“It's been like stepping back in time,” said Will Elkadi, Media Relations Director at eLab Communications .“We've digitized and colorized never-before-seen photos and memorabilia, which we've started sharing on our social media channels. The response has been incredible-people are reconnecting with a place that holds decades of shared history.”As construction continues toward a Summer 2025 reopening, Hog's Breath Inn will keep sharing updates, stories, and exclusive content across its online platforms. The journey to reopening is just as much about its community as it is about its walls.As we rebuild and restore, we're not just preparing for reopening-we're continuing a story 55 years in the making.Guests are encouraged to follow along at and on social media, where they can submit their own memories, photos, and stories of Hog's Breath Inn over the years.Media InquiriesFor interviews, press materials, or additional information, please contact:

