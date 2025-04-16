China's Seized Crypto Assets Shift To Offshore Markets

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Local governments across China have turned to private companies to offload seized cryptocurrency assets in offshore markets, a move that has sparked concern amid the nation's ongoing ban on crypto trading. These actions come as part of an effort to generate revenue during an economic slowdown, with figures showing the sale of approximately 15,000 BTC . Reports suggest that around 194,000 BTC are still held within the country, a substantial amount that has raised questions about China's broader stance on digital currencies.

Despite the firm stance against crypto trading within mainland China, these sales indicate a more nuanced approach to the assets that local governments have acquired through various legal mechanisms, including seizures from criminal activities or bankrupt businesses. The government's actions are clearly a response to the economic pressures China faces, particularly as its growth rate continues to slow down and the pressure on state finances increases.

Economic analysts have noted that while China's central government remains resolute in its prohibition of cryptocurrency trading, local governments seem to be finding workarounds, seeking to liquidate seized digital assets for quick funds. According to industry insiders, private firms based outside of China have been enlisted to facilitate these sales, ensuring the transactions occur beyond the reach of mainland authorities, which may be more focused on controlling domestic trade and investment in cryptocurrency.

One factor that complicates the situation is China's massive cryptocurrency holdings. Reports suggest that these vast reserves, which could potentially amount to billions of dollars if sold in the open market, are now seen by some as a valuable, if contentious, economic resource. Experts have argued that the assets could be utilised strategically, either by converting them into a digital sovereign wealth fund or by transforming the crypto holdings into a reserve similar to those held by governments in precious metals like gold.

See also SEC Closes Investigation into Immutable, Marking a Milestone for Web3 Gaming

Given the size of China's crypto holdings, there are increasing calls to reconsider the government's stance and think about these digital assets in a broader economic context. The argument for this strategy centres on using cryptocurrencies, which have continued to appreciate in value globally, as a hedge against inflation or financial instability. Some suggest that China could look to Hong Kong as a possible platform to develop a crypto fund or allow more transparent dealings with the assets, thus circumventing the strict domestic restrictions.

China's government, under President Xi Jinping, has been outspoken in its criticisms of cryptocurrencies, citing concerns about financial stability, illegal activity, and capital outflows. The People's Bank of China has also carried out multiple crackdowns on crypto-related activities, including exchanges, initial coin offerings , and mining operations, which were once a significant part of the country's digital currency ecosystem. In 2021, China officially declared all crypto transactions illegal, adding to the growing list of countries implementing such bans due to fears of destabilising traditional financial systems.

However, the proliferation of blockchain technology and the rise of decentralized finance have made it difficult for any single nation to completely control the flow of cryptocurrencies. China, despite its best efforts to curtail the sector, has been unable to entirely stifle the global appetite for digital assets. Offshore markets, particularly in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, have become hotbeds for cryptocurrency trading and investment, providing an avenue for local Chinese officials to access funds from seized assets.

Although there is little official information on how these private firms are handling the sale of seized crypto, their involvement signals a growing trend where countries with strict policies towards digital currencies might attempt to benefit from the profits that cryptocurrencies generate without directly engaging in the market themselves. This has spurred fears among industry watchers that other nations could follow suit, creating a shadow market for seized digital currencies.

See also California Assembly Proposes Legislation to Safeguard Digital Asset Rights

There is also an ongoing debate about the ethical implications of China's management of its digital asset reserves. Critics argue that, by selling off these assets in offshore markets, the Chinese government is undermining its own stance on crypto trading bans. Furthermore, the lack of transparency in the transactions raises questions about potential market manipulation, as large-scale sales of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies can lead to price fluctuations that negatively affect smaller investors.

Proponents of a more strategic approach to the assets suggest that China could use the holdings to bolster its financial system. A move towards a digital reserve could help stabilise its economy, especially in times of market volatility. The suggestion to create a sovereign crypto fund, either in Hong Kong or another jurisdiction, could serve as a means to engage with the global digital asset economy in a more structured way. Given Hong Kong's status as a major financial hub, it could provide a stable platform for managing China's crypto assets, where regulations and market conditions are more favourable for such activities.

However, such ideas face considerable opposition. China's official stance on cryptocurrencies remains firm, with the government continuously pushing for the development of its own digital yuan to provide an alternative to decentralised currencies. Beijing's ambitious plans for the digital yuan aim to establish it as a centralised, state-controlled alternative to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?