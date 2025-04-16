Turkish Delegation Explores Investment Opportunities In Agdam Industrial Park

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A high-level Turkish delegation led by Mustafa Tuzcu, Deputy Minister of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye, paid a visit to Azerbaijan's Agdam Industrial Park to explore opportunities for economic cooperation and investment in the country's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.

The Ministry noted that the delegation was briefed by Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, on the reconstruction and development efforts underway across the liberated areas. The guests were informed about the favorable business environment, including infrastructure development, tax and customs incentives, and other support mechanisms provided to entrepreneurs.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Agdam Industrial Park, which was established under the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021. The park plays a vital role in unlocking the economic potential of the post-conflict region, contributing to the development of the non-oil sector, boosting employment, and enhancing production of competitive goods.

Strategically located at the crossroads of Garabagh and other regions, Agdam Industrial Park currently ranks second nationwide by number of resident companies, with nine enterprises actively operating. Products manufactured in the park are supplied to both domestic and export markets.

During the visit, the Turkish delegation also toured various production facilities within the park to gain firsthand insights into local manufacturing capabilities.

Beyond Agdam, the delegation visited Khankendi and Shusha, explored historical landmarks, and observed the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works as part of Azerbaijan's broader regional redevelopment strategy.