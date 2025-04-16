Driving Industrial AI Forward: Composabl’S Multi-Agent Orchestration Platform Now Available On Azure Marketplace

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Composabl, a leader in industrial AI multi-agent systems, announces the availability of its software and software integration on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Enterprises can now leverage their existing Azure commit credits to purchase the Composabl platform, in return enhancing AI-driven automation and operational efficiency.

Walnut Creek, California, 16th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Composabl, Inc., provides an end-to-end SaaS solution for designing, orchestrating, training, benchmarking and deploying multi-agent AI systems in industrial settings. This one-of-a-kind multi-agent AI production and orchestration platform is driving industrial automation into a new era and is now available for purchase on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The Azure integration enables industrial enterprises to utilize their pre-purchased Azure commit credits to acquire Composabl's AI-powered platform and allocate these credits toward training and deploying intelligent AI agents into real-world industrial settings using Azure's cloud computing infrastructure.

Recognizable industrial use cases cast vision for the art of the possible:

Equipment Calibration: With a virtual AI expert operator, the company took a 6-month chemical machinery calibration process down to a 72-hour changeover.

Glass Bottle Manufacturing: Fully automate a process previously not automated before in this glass manufacturer's facility, by building a multi-agent system capable of being an expert operator connected to factory floor equipment, including capabilities of making human operator recommendations through the human-to-machine interface (HMI).

Complex Logistics Scheduling: Capture and codify expert operator knowledge and eliminate downtime when expert absences impact the ability to maintain throughput. Company reported that it takes approximately 5 years to onboard and train individuals to achieve expert-level expertise making absenteeism a critical risk in the business.



Composabl Agent Orchestration Studio

Composabl provides an AI multi-agent orchestration studio for industrial applications. The platform enables manufacturers, energy providers, and logistics companies to optimize operations through advanced AI technologies, such as deep learning reinforcement (DRL) and machine learning (ML), as well as AI-powered decision-making, automation, and real-time adaptability in complex environments. By announcing its availability on the Azure Marketplace, Composabl ensures integration with enterprise cloud ecosystems. This allows organizations to scale AI agent deployment with ease.

“I am energized by the fact that we now have AI that can help industrials. Our goal is to provide a comprehensive set of tools that can be applied in the vast amount of use cases in industry, along with sharing knowledge that helps engineers create a more autonomous future on their terms. What sets Composabl apart is that we know engineers have been automating manufacturing for decades. We're not replacing that expertise-we're amplifying it. Our methodology-based platform and no-code UI lets engineers themselves orchestrate teams of agents to embed decision intelligence directly into their operations,” said Kence Anderson, CEO at Composabl.

Benefits of Composabl on Azure Marketplace:



Azure Commit Credit Utilization: Enterprises can efficiently allocate pre-purchased Azure commit credits to support AI agent training and deployment without additional budget approvals.

Scalability & Performance: By utilizing Azure's cloud computing infrastructure, Composabl users can execute high-performance AI agent training and runtime capabilities across distributed industrial operations.

Benchmarking & Optimization: Composabl introduces industry-first guidance (goals, constraints, and success criteria) and benchmarking capabilities that allows engineers to build multi-agents with specialized skills then compare the performance of AI agents. Physical-World Runtime Features: Composabl provides real-time AI runtime features designed for deployment in physical industrial environments, which provides smooth interaction with factory systems and equipment.

The Composabl platform offers a no-code AI agent orchestration studio, making AI adoption more accessible for engineers and industrial teams without deep programming expertise. To further platform accessibility and the empowerment of industrial engineers Composabl has low-barrier, low-cost, quick-start buying options on the Azure marketplace, including single seat options.

For more information or to purchase Composabl's AI multi-agent orchestration platform, visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

About Composabl

Composabl is a leading innovator in industrial AI and automation. Built by engineers for engineers, Composabl enables enterprises to enhance operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and increase productivity through AI-powered automation. The platform is designed to deliver real-time intelligence to industrial operations through its runtime features, enabling AI deployment in complex, real-world environments.

For more information, visit .