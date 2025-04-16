Aurora Mobile Launches Hong Kong Edition Of Jverification To Streamline And Innovate Cross-Border Login And Verification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced the official launch of the Hong Kong edition of its verification service, JVerification (“JVerification (HK)”). As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, the demand for seamless and secure cross-border services has become a top priority for developers. With this latest release, Aurora Mobile provides developers with a more efficient and secure verification solution to help businesses expand into the Hong Kong market.

JVerification (HK) : A Next-Level Cross-Border Login and Verification Solution

Based on Aurora Mobile's proven verification services, JVerification (HK) is specifically tailored for the Hong Kong market. With an upgraded SDK, it now fully supports two major scenarios:

Login and verification for Hong Kong mobile numbers within Hong KongLogin and verification for Hong Kong mobile numbers within Mainland China

By streamlining the user verification process, JVerification (HK) enables fast and secure one-click login and verification, providing a seamless user experience with no complicated steps.

Technical Strength and Reliability: Aurora Mobile's Core Advantages

JVerification (HK) leverages China Mobile's SDK to provide robust technical support in Hong Kong. China Mobile's well-established network infrastructure and expert local team offer a rock-solid foundation for service reliability and performance.



Quick Response: Even during peak traffic periods, login requests are processed quickly, ensuring a smooth login experience. Security and Reliability: JVerification (HK) upholds strict technical standards and employs robust data protection mechanisms to ensure user privacy and data integrity.

The First Step in Expanding Cross-Border Verification

The launch of JVerification (HK) marks Aurora Mobile's first major step into cross-border verification services. Looking ahead, the Company plans to expand service scenarios to enable "Mainland China mobile number logins in Hong Kong," with the aim of refining its cross-border verification services and meeting the diverse business needs of developers.

This expansion will support:



Mainland Chinese developers going global: Helping mainland Chinese developers tap into the Hong Kong market as a gateway for overseas expansion and to enhance their global competitiveness. Hong Kong and overseas developers: Providing Hong Kong and global developers with a more efficient verification tool to make local apps more competitive.

Full-Spectrum Technical Support for Developers

Aurora Mobile is committed to a developer-first approach and provides a professional technical support team that is available to assist developers with any issues during the integration process. From consulting to implementation, Aurora Mobile offers developers comprehensive support to ensure a smooth service launch.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ...

Christensen

In China

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: ...

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: ...