403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombian Peso Slides, Then Stabilizes As Oil And Trade Data Drive Market Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from April 15 and 16, 2025, shows the Colombian peso lost ground against the US dollar before finding stability.
The USD/COP rate opened Tuesday at 4,280, surged to a high of 4,358, and closed at 4,329.75. By Wednesday morning, the rate held steady near 4,348.5, reflecting a pause after sharp moves.
Volumes spiked on Tuesday, with over $1 billion traded in 1,665 transactions. This surge in activity followed a week of heavy volatility, where the peso had already corrected from a mid-April peak near 4,500.
The last 48 hours saw traders react to both local and global signals, with the peso's swings echoing broader emerging market jitters. Fundamentals drove much of the action. Colombia's economy relies heavily on oil exports, and recent drops in crude prices have squeezed dollar inflows.
Lower energy revenues put pressure on the peso , as the country's trade balance worsens and investor confidence weakens. The peso's decline this week mirrors a broader risk-off mood among global investors, with many pulling funds from emerging markets as US interest rates stay high.
Colombia's inflation rate recently hit its lowest level since 2021, but the central bank kept rates unchanged at 9.5%. This decision signals caution, as policymakers weigh the risks of further peso weakness against the need to support growth.
Industrial output and exports both contracted in February, adding to concerns about the country's economic momentum. Traders watched oil prices and US economic data closely.
Peso Faces Pressure
The peso's sharp slide on Tuesday tracked a dip in crude and renewed worries about global demand. At the same time, the US dollar strengthened broadly, as investors sought safety amid trade tensions and geopolitical risks.
Technical factors also played a role, but fundamentals dominated. The peso's recent correction from its April highs shows how quickly sentiment can shift when export revenues falter and global risk appetite fades.
Support for the peso emerged near 4,320, but resistance around 4,360 remains firm. The market's sideways action in the last 24 hours reflects uncertainty, as traders wait for new signals from both oil markets and Colombia's central bank.
Looking ahead, the peso's fate will depend on oil prices, US monetary policy, and any new data on Colombia's growth and trade. For now, the currency sits in a holding pattern, with investors cautious after a turbulent stretch.
The last two days highlight how closely Colombia's currency tracks its export fortunes and global investor sentiment.
The USD/COP rate opened Tuesday at 4,280, surged to a high of 4,358, and closed at 4,329.75. By Wednesday morning, the rate held steady near 4,348.5, reflecting a pause after sharp moves.
Volumes spiked on Tuesday, with over $1 billion traded in 1,665 transactions. This surge in activity followed a week of heavy volatility, where the peso had already corrected from a mid-April peak near 4,500.
The last 48 hours saw traders react to both local and global signals, with the peso's swings echoing broader emerging market jitters. Fundamentals drove much of the action. Colombia's economy relies heavily on oil exports, and recent drops in crude prices have squeezed dollar inflows.
Lower energy revenues put pressure on the peso , as the country's trade balance worsens and investor confidence weakens. The peso's decline this week mirrors a broader risk-off mood among global investors, with many pulling funds from emerging markets as US interest rates stay high.
Colombia's inflation rate recently hit its lowest level since 2021, but the central bank kept rates unchanged at 9.5%. This decision signals caution, as policymakers weigh the risks of further peso weakness against the need to support growth.
Industrial output and exports both contracted in February, adding to concerns about the country's economic momentum. Traders watched oil prices and US economic data closely.
Peso Faces Pressure
The peso's sharp slide on Tuesday tracked a dip in crude and renewed worries about global demand. At the same time, the US dollar strengthened broadly, as investors sought safety amid trade tensions and geopolitical risks.
Technical factors also played a role, but fundamentals dominated. The peso's recent correction from its April highs shows how quickly sentiment can shift when export revenues falter and global risk appetite fades.
Support for the peso emerged near 4,320, but resistance around 4,360 remains firm. The market's sideways action in the last 24 hours reflects uncertainty, as traders wait for new signals from both oil markets and Colombia's central bank.
Looking ahead, the peso's fate will depend on oil prices, US monetary policy, and any new data on Colombia's growth and trade. For now, the currency sits in a holding pattern, with investors cautious after a turbulent stretch.
The last two days highlight how closely Colombia's currency tracks its export fortunes and global investor sentiment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment