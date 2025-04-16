Insurance Platform Market Global Forecast To 2030: Policy Administration Solutions To Experience Fastest Growth

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insurance Platform Market by Offering (Core Insurance, Insurtech), Application (Underwriting, CRM, Data Analytics), Technology (AI, Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Analytics), Insurance Type (Health, Life, P&C, Travel), & End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insurance platform market is forecasted to expand from USD 116.16 billion in 2025 to USD 207.52 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%. Key drivers include digital transformation trends, rising demand for personalized insurance policies, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for enhanced scalability and efficiency. Insurers are utilizing AI, data analytics, and automation to streamline underwriting, claims processing, and customer engagement.

Policy Administration, Collection & Disbursement Application Growth

This sector is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, driven by the need for streamlined operations and improved customer experience. Automation in policy issuance, premium collection, and claims disbursement reduces manual effort and errors. The growth is further accelerated by digital payment adoption and real-time transaction tracking.

Cloud Computing to Dominate Market Share

Cloud computing is expected to hold the largest market share, thanks to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud platforms support integration with AI, big data analytics, and IoT, providing insurers valuable insights and improved decision-making capabilities. As insurers prioritize digital transformation, cloud-based platforms offer secure, adaptable infrastructures.

Regional Market Dynamics

Asia Pacific is projected to see the fastest growth due to rapid digital transformation, increased internet penetration, and greater insurance adoption in emerging economies. Meanwhile, North America is poised to maintain the largest market share, fueled by established insurance providers, significant investment in digital solutions, and early technology adoption.

Industry Insights and Key Players

Major market players include Salesforce, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Pegasystems, Accenture, DXC Technology, Guidewire Software, Duck Creek Technologies, Applied Systems, and many others. These companies play crucial roles in offering innovative insurance platform solutions and services.

The Report Also Provides Insights on the Following:



Detailed analysis of market drivers such as the acceleration of digital transformation and demand for compliant platforms.

Restraints including legacy system integration challenges and costs.

Opportunities in embedded insurance models and demand for digital-first solutions. Challenges related to cybersecurity, data management, and market fragmentation.

Key Attributes:

