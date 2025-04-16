Insurance Platform Market Global Forecast To 2030: Policy Administration Solutions To Experience Fastest Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|419
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$116.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$207.52 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Digital Transformation Across Insurance Value Chain Disruption of Traditional Models by Insurtech Startups Complex Regulations That Drive Demand for Platforms with Built-In Compliance and Automation
- Legacy System Integration Leading to Implementation Delays and Added Complexity High Modernization Costs Limited Digital Literacy Among Traditional Insurers and Agents
- Embedded Insurance for Seamless Integration Via APIs and Microservices Rising Adoption of Usage-based and Parametric Insurance Leading to Demand for IoT-Enabled, Real-Time Platforms Growing Demand for Digital-First Insurance Solutions for Seamless Customer Experience
- Cybersecurity Risks Market Fragmentation, Leading to Non-Standardization Managing Diverse Data Sources while Ensuring Quality and Governance
- Case Study 1: Salesforce Assists Axa Business Insurance in Enhancing Customer Satisfaction Case Study 2: Aon Italy Transforms Insurance and Risk Management Operations Using IBM Cloud Paks Case Study 3: Pacific Life's Digital Transformation with Accenture and Salesforce Case Study 4: Sun Life Financial Establishes Digital Transformation Through Modernization Case Study 5: Arag Group Expedites International Reporting Through Implementation of SAP Case Study 6: QBE Implements Modern Reinsurance Management System with Duck Creek Technologies
Company Profiles
- Salesforce Microsoft SAP Oracle Google IBM Accenture Adobe Cognizant Verisk Servicenow DXC Technology Guidewire Software Pegasystems Vertafore LexisNexis Sapiens International Corporation Applied Systems Majesco Appian Duck Creek Technologies Insurity EIS Group Bolttech Fineos Coalition Oneshield Shift Technology Ensuredit Sureify Socotra Hyperexponential Prima Solutions Britecore Zipari Insuresoft Symbo Cogitate Technology Solutions Insuredmine Trustlayer Quantemplate Agencysmart Jenesis Software Perfectquote InsuredHQ
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Insurance Platform Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment