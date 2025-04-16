Tigo Energy Expands EI Residential With Smart Heating Integration At Intersolar Europe

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) (“Tigo,”“Company”), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, will feature its latest innovations for residential as well as Commercial and Industrial (C&I) solar installers at Intersolar Europe , in Munich, Germany from May 7-9. Highlighted products will include the new Tigo GO Junction, the latest addition to the EI Residential solar and storage ecosystem and the key connection between photovoltaic (PV) generation, energy management, and home heating, which completes the Tigo residential solution.

With more than one million heat pumps installed in Germany over the past five years – and projections pointing to as many as ten million units by 2030 – the residential heating market has entered a phase of convergence between clean energy and smart technologies. In this new landscape, systems can now intelligently manage PV production, energy storage, and household loads, unlocking new methods to accelerate the transition to solar while also addressing the economic impact of heating gas expenses. To automate this energy arbitrage, Tigo introduces the GO Junction to the European market as an innovative add-on device that extends the EI Residential ecosystem to smart heating. Just as the Tigo GO EV Charger brings e-mobility into the residential energy ecosystem, GO Junction enables the seamless integration and intelligent management of third-party heat pumps within the Energy Intelligence software platform, completing the vision of a fully integrated home energy system.

“We know the EI Residential solution well because we've been installing it regularly for some time, and we have always appreciated the reliability and integration between all of its components,” said Georg Kreitmair, Managing Director at Weiss-Blau GmbH , a Tigo-Advanced Installer in Germany.“A direct connection to the heat pump was the next logical step, but it was also increasingly requested by customers focused on maximizing self-consumption. With the arrival of the Tigo GO Junction, we can now deliver a truly holistic solution where energy generation, storage, and management work together in a simple and coordinated way. A fully integrated Tigo system also makes installation more straightforward and brings real added value to the end user.”

The Tigo booth at Intersolar will include a fully operational EI Residential system to showcase a cohesive solution that brings together every element of solar generation, storage, and energy management. The system features TS4 Flex MLPE , single- and three-phase inverters, modular battery storage, and the EI Link which consolidates all system wiring, communication, and a full backup system into a single, compact cabinet. Visitors can see the two latest Tigo ecosystem extensions: the GO EV Charger, which integrates e-mobility directly into the platform, and the brand-new GO Junction, designed to bring heat pumps into the energy management mix. Together, these innovations demonstrate that the EI Residential system has evolved into a truly all-in-one energy solution for modern homes – smart, scalable, and energy transition-ready.

“The Tigo GO Junction represents more than a technological evolution, it's a solution that originates directly from the experiences and needs the installers who work with our systems daily shared with us,” said Mirko Bindi, Senior VP of Sales EMEA & MD Europe at Tigo Energy.“By turning installer input into real solutions through ongoing dialogue, we close an important feedback loop with the market. Our commitment to Total Quality Solar (TQS) guides us in delivering excellence at every stage of the solar supply chain–from product development and manufacturing to installation and long-term serviceability. As a continuous process, the TQS spirit defines the standard to which we hold our operations, even beyond the corporate walls.”

European PV professionals visiting Intersolar in Munich can also learn about the full range of TS4 Flex MLPE products, including the TS4-X , which delivers a powerful new platform with advanced functionality in a family of modular devices. Designed to meet the demands of today's high-power solar modules, TS4-X combines optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown–or a combination thereof–in one flexible solution. All performance data, as well as the amount of energy recovered with optimization (Reclaimed Energy) can be viewed and analyzed through the Energy Intelligence software platform , which provides both installers and system owners with enhanced control, comprehensive diagnostics, and smarter energy management across the entire PV fleet.

For updates on the latest developments related to Tigo solutions, installation best practices, or the Green Glove service program, schedule a meeting with the Tigo Customer Success technical team at Intersolar Europe at Messe München, Hall B4, Booth 160, from May 7-9, 2025 by filling out a short form on the dedicated trade show page .

About Tigo Energy

Founded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink