Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players General Electric, Danaher, Xylem, Agilent Technologies, And Teledyne Technologies Among Others

The global water quality monitoring systems market is set to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025. This growth is primarily driven by increasing public consciousness regarding environmental concerns and the critical necessity of clean water. Both industries and governments are investing heavily in sustainable water management technologies, compelled by the need to comply with regulations and exhibit a commitment to environmentally friendly practices.

Industrial growth and urbanization are critical factors propelling the demand for these systems. Industries, including manufacturing plants, refineries, and chemical factories, often discharge pollutants into water bodies. This results in governmental enforcement of stringent regulations requiring regular water quality monitoring and reporting. Consequently, industries are investing in advanced technologies to detect pollutants like heavy metals and organic compounds, ensuring compliance and maintaining public confidence.

A case in point is the Ganga River in India, afflicted by severe pollution due to industrial discharge from sectors such as tanneries and textiles. In response, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) requires industries to implement real-time effluent monitoring systems, significantly boosting the demand for water quality monitoring equipment and services.

Ensuring public health and safeguarding ecosystems further fuel the market. Contaminated water poses significant health risks; thus, regular monitoring is crucial for the early detection of pollutants, guaranteeing safe drinking and recreational water. Additionally, monitoring assists in identifying and mitigating industrial and urban impacts on aquatic ecosystems.

The Flint Water Crisis in Michigan underscored the necessity for rigorous water quality monitoring. Lead contamination had emerged as a public health emergency, spotlighting the importance of real-time monitoring systems to prevent similar incidents and protect public safety.

The sensors segment dominated the market in 2024, holding over 80% of the global revenue. This is due to innovations in sensing technology that allow precise measurements and broader application use.

The data acquisition systems segment is expected to witness notable growth, driven by the essential role of data analysis and visualization tools in decision-making for water quality management.

The utility segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, with utilities essential in regulatory compliance and infrastructure management through advanced monitoring systems.

The residential segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, spurred by increased consumer awareness of water contamination and the demand for safe drinking water. North America led the market with a revenue share exceeding 36% in 2024, while significant growth is anticipated in the European market over the forecast period.

