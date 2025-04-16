Pet Accessories Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 | Smart Accessories Gain Traction With Rising Popularity Of GPS Collars, Automated Feeders, And Health Trackers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainability Shapes Market Trends as Consumers Favor Eco-Friendly Materials and Products Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Accessories Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pet Accessories Market was valued at USD 23.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 49.6 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.9%. The market growth is driven by increasing pet ownership, rising consumer spending on premium products, and a shift toward treating pets as family members. Pet owners are prioritizing high-quality, health-focused, and innovative accessories that enhance their pets' comfort, safety, and overall well-being. Sustainable and eco-friendly products are gaining traction, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward environmentally responsible choices. The demand for smart pet accessories, including GPS-enabled collars, automated feeders, and health monitoring devices, is also on the rise as technology becomes more integrated into pet care routines.

Additionally, pet parents are increasingly drawn to customizable and aesthetically appealing accessories that align with their personal lifestyle preferences. The rapid expansion is fueled by evolving consumer preferences, the premiumization of pet products, and the increasing influence of social media trends that promote stylish and functional pet accessories. Brands are capitalizing on this trend by launching high-end collections featuring designer pet apparel, luxury pet beds, and artisanal grooming essentials. The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands has further transformed the market, enabling personalized product offerings and subscription-based models that cater to pet owners seeking convenience and exclusivity.

The industry is segmented by pet type into dogs, cats, birds, fish and aquatic pets, reptiles, and others. The dogs segment held a 55.2% share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2025 and 2034. Increased pet adoption and heightened awareness of canine well-being are driving demand for accessories such as premium collars, leashes, clothing, and grooming essentials. Owners are prioritizing health-conscious products, including orthopedic beds, pet fitness trackers, and nutritional supplements designed to enhance longevity and vitality.

By product type, the market includes apparel and clothing, beds and furniture, toys and playthings, grooming products, feeding and drinking accessories, health and wellness products, and others. In 2024, the toys and playthings category led with a valuation of USD 7.7 billion and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.3% between 2025 and 2034. Manufacturers are introducing interactive and cognitive playthings that support pets' mental stimulation and physical engagement, catering to a growing consumer focus on pet enrichment. The increasing awareness of pets' psychological well-being has intensified the demand for advanced and engaging products.

The U.S. pet accessories market was worth USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period. Urban markets are witnessing a shift in purchasing behaviors influenced by evolving lifestyles and the surge of e-commerce. Expanding disposable incomes and a preference for high-quality, durable products are propelling market growth. Consumers are gravitating toward sustainable, high-tech pet care solutions, with eco-friendly materials and smart accessories shaping industry trends. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with the growing presence of specialized pet retailers, is further accelerating the adoption of premium pet accessories across the U.S.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 487 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $49.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technological overview

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing number of pet owners

3.6.1.2 Growing trend of pet humanization

3.6.1.3 Higher consumer spending on pet care

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 Seasonality in pet clothing & accessories

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix

Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Apparel and clothing

5.2.1 Sweaters

5.2.2 T-shirts

5.2.3 Jackets

5.2.4 Others (raincoats, boots, etc.)

5.3 Beds and furniture

5.3.1 Pet beds

5.3.2 Sofas

5.3.3 Others (couches, cushions, etc.)

5.4 Toys and playthings

5.4.1 Chew Toys

5.4.2 Balls

5.4.3 Plush toys

5.4.4 Others (puzzles, etc.)

5.5 Feeding and drinking accessories

5.5.1 Bowls

5.5.2 Automatic feeders

5.5.3 Water dispensers

5.5.4 Others (feeding mats, food storage containers, etc.)

5.6 Grooming products

5.6.1 Brushes

5.6.2 Bowls

5.6.3 Shampoo

5.6.4 Others (nail clippers, dental care products, etc.)

5.7 Health and wellness products

5.7.1 Supplements

5.7.2 Vitamins

5.7.3 Calming aids

5.7.4 Others (tick control products, etc.)

5.8 Others (training and behavior accessories, ID tags and pet safety accessories, etc.)

Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pet type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Dogs

6.3 Cats

6.4 Birds

6.5 Fish & aquatic pets

6.6 Reptiles

6.7 Others (mammals, rabbits, hamsters, etc.)

Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price range, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low

7.3 Medium

7.4 High

Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.2.1 E-commerce

8.2.2 Company website

8.3 Offline

8.3.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets

8.3.2 Pet specialty stores

8.3.3 Other retail stores (pet hospitals, etc.)

Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE

9.6.4 Rest of MEA

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

The companies featured in this Pet Accessories market report include:



Central Garden & Pet Company

Coastal Pet Products Inc.

Ferplast S.p.A.

Hartz Mountain Corporation

Jollyes Pet Superstores

KONG Company

Merrick Pet Care Inc.

MidWest Homes for Pets

Nestle Purina PetCare Pets at Home Group PLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900