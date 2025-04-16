Pet Accessories Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 | Smart Accessories Gain Traction With Rising Popularity Of GPS Collars, Automated Feeders, And Health Trackers
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|487
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$49.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Factors affecting the value chain
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.1.4 Future outlook
3.1.5 Manufacturers
3.1.6 Distributors
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technological overview
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.1.1 Increasing number of pet owners
3.6.1.2 Growing trend of pet humanization
3.6.1.3 Higher consumer spending on pet care
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.6.2.1 Seasonality in pet clothing & accessories
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2023
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Apparel and clothing
5.2.1 Sweaters
5.2.2 T-shirts
5.2.3 Jackets
5.2.4 Others (raincoats, boots, etc.)
5.3 Beds and furniture
5.3.1 Pet beds
5.3.2 Sofas
5.3.3 Others (couches, cushions, etc.)
5.4 Toys and playthings
5.4.1 Chew Toys
5.4.2 Balls
5.4.3 Plush toys
5.4.4 Others (puzzles, etc.)
5.5 Feeding and drinking accessories
5.5.1 Bowls
5.5.2 Automatic feeders
5.5.3 Water dispensers
5.5.4 Others (feeding mats, food storage containers, etc.)
5.6 Grooming products
5.6.1 Brushes
5.6.2 Bowls
5.6.3 Shampoo
5.6.4 Others (nail clippers, dental care products, etc.)
5.7 Health and wellness products
5.7.1 Supplements
5.7.2 Vitamins
5.7.3 Calming aids
5.7.4 Others (tick control products, etc.)
5.8 Others (training and behavior accessories, ID tags and pet safety accessories, etc.)
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pet type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Dogs
6.3 Cats
6.4 Birds
6.5 Fish & aquatic pets
6.6 Reptiles
6.7 Others (mammals, rabbits, hamsters, etc.)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price range, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Low
7.3 Medium
7.4 High
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce
8.2.2 Company website
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets
8.3.2 Pet specialty stores
8.3.3 Other retail stores (pet hospitals, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
The companies featured in this Pet Accessories market report include:
