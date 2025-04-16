Emerging Medical Device Technologies Market Report 2025 | Market Revenue Data 2021-2023 And Projected Cagrs Through 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Medical Device Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for emerging medical devices is estimated to increase from $136.6 billion in 2024 to reach $223.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2024 through 2029.

The global market for emerging medical devices was valued at $133.1 billion in 2023. The IVD devices segment recorded a value of $27.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market share of 20.9% in 2023 and the median growth rate of this segment are attributed to factors such as an increase in homecare facilities, an increasing new infection rate, an aging population with a list of chronic diseases, and companies' involvement in developing new technology-oriented devices. Growth in cardiovascular devices is attributed to the development of diagnosis procedures used in clinics and the rise in demand for the detection of cardiovascular diseases using new technology devices. In order to prevent cardiovascular disease issues, companies are developing new stents and pacemakers with the latest technology that can be accessible to any group of people.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the emerging medical device technology market, including market estimations and trends through 2029. Major players, competitive insights, imaginative innovations, advertising flow and geographic opportunities are examined in detail. The report looks at product innovations and item portfolios of major players. The report covers drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging technologies and a regulatory scenario assessment. The report includes market projections for 2029 and market shares for key players.

The report's scope encompasses developing therapeutic devices, advances that create the most worldwide income. Dental devices with new innovations and a few imaging devices utilized in dentistry are covered under other devices.

Based on device type, the market is segmented into in vitro diagnostics (IVD), cardiovascular devices, neurology, orthopedics, diabetic care, endoscopy, urology and others. Based on the end-user type, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic laboratories.

The market is segmented by geographic region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Also included in the regional breakdown are detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Each country's market is estimated with segmental analysis. For market estimates, data is provided for 2023 as the base year, with estimates for 2024 and a forecast value for 2029.

The report includes:

70 data tables and 56 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends for emerging medical device technologies, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2021-2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by disease indication, application, end user and region

Discussion of the market potential and opportunities in the medical device industry, along with an analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, and technological advances

Facts and figures pertaining to R&D activity, technology issues, industry-specific challenges, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

A look at the regulatory and pricing scenarios in the global market, with an emphasis on recent regulations in the U.S., Europe and Japan

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Evaluation of recent patent activity and key granted and published patents Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Medtronic, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, Boston Scientific Corp., and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $136.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $223.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market and Technology Background



Background

Innovation

Overview

Types

Current Trends

Development in Cybersecurity Considerations

Wearable Fitness Technology

Internet of Medical Things Technology

Healthcare and Robotics

3D Printing

Device Connectivity and Software as a Medical Device PESTLE Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Emerging Health and Wellness Trends



Increasing Use of AI/ML in Medical Devices



Technology and Services Support Chronic Disease Management



Need for Improving Public Health



Rise in Disease Diagnosis Demand

Increased Patient Education

Market Restraints



Challenges in R&D Funding



Cybersecurity Risks in Healthcare



Failure in Medical Device Designs

Supply Chain Risks and Vulnerabilities

Market Opportunities



Healthcare Delivery with Mobile Medical Imaging

Technological Developments in Medical Devices Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Major Medical Device and Technology Advances in 2024



Adaptive Hearing Aids



Bioprinting



Glucose Monitoring Devices and Digital Wearables

Brain-Machine Interfaces

Major Medical Device and Technology Advances in 2023



Medical Diagnosis Software



AI in Radiology

Surgical Robots Trends in Medical Device Technology

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis



Market Breakdown by Device Type



In Vitro Diagnostics



Market Size and Forecast



Cardiovascular Devices



Neurology



Orthopedics



Diabetic Care



Endoscopy



Urology

Other Devices

Market Breakdown by End User



Hospitals and Clinics



Home Healthcare



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence



Introduction

Global Analysis of Company Market Rank

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships Startups in the Medical Device Industry

Chapter 7 Sustainability



ESG Practices in the Medical Device Industry

Environmental Performance

ESG Ranking BCC Research Viewpoint

Company Profiles



3M

Abbott

BD

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corp.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Quidelortho Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Stryker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

