Inertia Resources, Inc., Expands Energy Management Services To Austin, Names Annamaria Smith As Director Of Development

Annamaria Smith, Director of Business Development- Austin, Texas

Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc.

- Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner, Inertia Resources, Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inertia Resources, Inc. , one of the fastest-growing energy brokerage firms in the United States, is expanding its presence in Austin and Central Texas, bringing comprehensive energy management services and cost-saving solutions to businesses throughout the region and across the state.Inertia Resources has named Annamaria Smith as the Director of Business Development to lead the Austin expansion. Smith is a seasoned business leader with expertise in operations, data analysis, regulatory compliance, and financial oversight across diverse industries. She brings over a decade of experience across the finance, hospitality, and automotive sectors to her new role, with a strong track record of driving growth, streamlining operations, and improving profitability. Her focus will be on creating customized solutions to help businesses in Austin and throughout Central Texas effectively navigate regional and global energy challenges, optimizing usage and reducing costs.“We are excited to welcome Annamaria to this new role as she leads our strategic expansion in the Austin market,” said Demorian Linton, Founder and Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc.“Our mission is to help businesses recognize substantial savings in energy costs while advancing options toward a more sustainable future with renewable energy solutions. This expansion allows us to offer Austin area businesses access to industry experts who can navigate the complexities of an evolving energy landscape while delivering greater savings and expanded energy solutions.”Over the next two years, Inertia Resources plans to expand its footprint in Austin and surrounding areas, supporting local businesses and communities with innovative energy solutions. The company's continued growth in Texas is expected to create new jobs in energy management and development across the Austin, Houston, and Dallas regions.Founded in 2018 by Linton, Inertia Resources began as a licensed premium electric power and natural gas brokerage in Boston, Massachusetts, serving commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Linton's innovative business model, emphasizing a physical presence in every city the company serves, has set Inertia apart by providing clients with the distinct advantage of in-person interactions with their brokers. This approach, combined with Linton's nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has fueled the company's rapid growth. Today, Inertia Resources stands among the fastest-growing firms in the industry, with nearly 60 representatives operating across 25 states.Inertia Resources now serves over 4,500 clients with more than 20,000 meter locations nationwide. As one of the few premium brokers of electricity for some of the world's largest energy companies, Inertia offers solutions in over 100 utilities nationwide and has saved businesses over $100 million in energy costs, including prominent names like Steve Madden, Dunkin, New Balance, Boston Bruins, and Boston Celtics. In addition, Inertia's focus on renewable energy solutions and green technology has helped clients like Cape Cod 5, Colby-Sawyer College, and Steve Madden transition to 100% green energy in multiple states.Backed by a diverse team with over 50 years of combined experience in energy deregulation, the company has become a nationally recognized leader in commercial energy brokerage, supply management, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. In 2024, Inertia Resources achieved its most successful year to date, expanding its services to Texas, Maine, Rhode Island, Florida, and Georgia.For more information on Inertia Resources, Inc., visit .For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at ... or call 734-341-6859.

Sherrie Handrinos

Boost 1 Marketing, LTD

+1 734-341-6859

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.