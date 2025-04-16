403
Runmaap Global Secures Official Salesforce Partnership: Ushering in a New Era of Enterprise Transformation
(MENAFN- Digital marketing agency ltd) Runmaap Global is now officially partnered with Salesforce, the world leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and enterprise cloud for digital transformation. Salesforce Joins Forces with SS&CC in Strategic ODI Partnership Further Enabling Clients to Transform Business Processes, Customer Engagement, and Digital Innovation Sites with Innovative Tools to Enable Transformation Through Re-Imagined Processes and Solutions
The partnership is more than a corporate agreement, it is a shared vision between two innovators dedicated to advancing enterprises with leading-edge technologies. With businesses globally adopting a digital-first strategy, the counsellorship between Runmaap Global and Salesforce is perfectly coalescing and timely enough to make a significant difference.
With a client-focused philosophy, deep industry expertise, and nimble execution model, the company has built a solid reputation. Runmaap is widely-recognized for its innovation in the areas of AI,Cloud computing and Automation, which has helped countless clients globally to realize their true potential in the digital era. Our end-to-end services from Runmaap covers every key point of that digital journey, optimising operational efficiency or improving customer experience.
Having delivery hubs in the US, Europe and Asia, Runmaap Global has established itself as a truly global player able to serve clients with local insight and global expertise.
What is Salesforce and Why Is It Important
Salesforce is the world # 1 CRM platform and has set a standard of enterprise solutions based on the cloud. Salesforce’s suite of products — which includes Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and the AI-powered Einstein platform — helps businesses manage every stage of the customer lifecycle.
Customer experience is a key differentiator in today’s hyper-connected world. Salesforce helps companies collect data, track behavior, customize interactions, and automate workflows — all in the moment. This allows companies not only to meet the expectations of their customer base, but surpass them as a part of their business model.
Salesforce also pioneers the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Data Analytics, and the IoT in its ecosystem. Salesforce enables innovation in a responsible way, and has a deep commitment to sustainability and trust with its customers and partners.
As a Salesforce partner, Runmaap Global will tap into a powerful ecosystem that perfectly aligns with its enterprise transformation vision.
Here’s the Official Partnership Announcement
Runmaap Global officially became a Salesforce Partner on the back of a rigorous vetting process through the Salesforce team. The accredited partnership elevates Runmaap amongst an elite group of technology companies worldwide to satisfy Salesforce’s rigorous standards for innovation, execution, and impact for clients.
This validation now enables Runmaap to provide certified Salesforce implementations, consulting services, and technical assistance globally as a Registered Salesforce Consulting Partner. This involves custom CRM development, system integration, data migration, and user training — all supervised by the technical resources and community offered by Salesforce.
Statements from Leadership:
“This partnership is a giant leap forward in our journey. Our vision of customer centric transformation and Salesforce vision are hand in glove. For you, together we will bring greater agility, data-driven decisions and competitiveness to businesses.” — CEO, Rajeev Jindal Runmaap Global
“We look forward to seeing the impact of Runmaap Global’s services on our joint customers as part of the Salesforce Partner Program.” Its deep expertise and innovation-led culture will add significant value to our customers across industries.” — VP of Alliances, Salesforce
Strategic ramifications of the partnership
Such collaboration is poised to revolutionize Runmaap’s service provisions in the following areas:
The hyper-automation trend across modern networks inspires Runmaap to provide customized Salesforce enhancements for all aspects of your CRM, including analytics, marketing automation, customer service, and lead management.
AI & Automation — Using Salesforce Einstein, Runmaap will embed advanced AI-driven analytics, prediction models, and automation tools into client workflows, enabling businesses to make smart decisions more quickly.
Faster Time-to-Market — Enabled by Salesforce’s tools and technical support to accelerate solution delivery and reduce implementation timelines, Runmaap ensures stakeholders achieve ROI faster.
Enhanced Compliance & Security: Salesforce’s secure cloud infrastructure enables Runmaap to offer clients a high degree of data security, compliance, and performance reliability.
In addition to this, the credibility and capabilities of Salesforce enable Runmaap to take on leading digital transformation companies at the global level.
Effect on Clients and Enterprise Solutions
This strategic move will bring tremendous benefits to those of Runmaap Global’s clients. Here’s what they can expect:
Runmaap for Seamless CRM Integrations: Businesses can now complete the transition from legacy systems to dynamic Salesforce platforms seamlessly with Runmaap’s consulting and integration services.
360-Degree Customer Views: It will help clients get a deeper understanding of customer behavior, preferences, and history for personalized engagement and enhanced retention.
Omnichannel Capabilities: Mobile apps, email marketing and e-commerce portals enable clients also to manage customer interactions at all touchpoints in a single environment.
Real-Time Analytics & Forecasting: What’s New with Salesforce? With Salesforce’s AI and reporting tools, companies can monitor KPIs, track performance, and forecast trends — all in real-time.
Flexible Solutions
No matter if you are a startup or a Fortune 500 company, the Salesforce powered solutions of Runmaap are scalable to the growth journey of the client.
Example Use Case:
For instance, a retail client grappling with disparate customer information and inconsistency in service delivery was able to implement a unified Salesforce CRM with the help of Runmaap, leading to a customer satisfaction boost of 40% and 25% jump in their repeat sales.
Vision for the Future
Runmaap Global’s collaboration with Salesforce is not just a significant moment — it’s a springboard for the future. The company envisions:
Innovation Labs: Creating Salesforce-powered innovation hubs to collaborate on solutions with clients and explore new technology.
Vertical Solutions for Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing and Logistics: Implementation of Out of the Box Salesforce modules for specific industries
Runmaap’s AI-Driven Strategy Consulting — Providing strategic consulting services that marry Runmaap’s business insight with Salesforce’s analytics and AI capabilities.
Talent on Demand: A focus on certified Salesforce resources across geographies to ensure you get the best of the localized expertise
ESG & Inclusion: Partnering with Salesforce on sustainability goals, digital inclusion, and community-inspired tech education
Closing Thoughts
With this strategic alliance, Runmaap Global is ready to offer enterprise transformation at a scale and speed unprecedented in the past. The Salesforce partnership enhances the company’s focus on its innovative, agile, and customer-focused approach.
To clients, this translates to world-class CRM capabilities, AI-powered insights and seamless digital experiences. For the industry, it represents the arrival of a new force that will shape the future of business.
Prepared to create change in your enterprise? Contact Runmaap Global and learn how Salesforce powered solutions can redefine your growth strategy.
More updates as this dynamic partnership develops.
