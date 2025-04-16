Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Wins Bid To Host International Diabetes Federation World Congress 2027


2025-04-16 04:00:35
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has officially been announced as the host destination for the International Diabetes Federation World Diabetes Congress 2027, during a formal handover ceremony held at the 2025 edition of the congress in Bangkok.

The winning bid was led by the Qatar Diabetes Association, with the support of the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and Visit Qatar.

In preparation for the 2027 congress, a delegation from Qatar attended the 2025 Bangkok edition to promote Qatar as a business events destination and begin discussions with the Diabetes Federation organisers.

Visit Qatar's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) team, which has supported the bid from inception, led a series of engagements with international stakeholders including an exhibition stand to showcase Qatar's outstanding tourism and logistical capabilities.

MENAFN16042025000063011010ID1109435663

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search