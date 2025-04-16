Dubai Marathon Opens Registration For Historic 25Th Edition Celebrating Silver Jubilee In February 2026

Supported by Dubai Sports Council, Middle East's Oldest International Road Race to Welcome Runners from Over 140 Countries

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – The organizing committee of the Dubai Marathon has officially opened registration for the 25th edition of the iconic race, set to take place on February 1, 2026. Celebrating its silver jubilee, the Dubai Marathon – the Middle East's oldest international road race – will mark a significant milestone in its illustrious history with special activities and elite-level competition.

Held under the continued support of the Dubai Sports Council, the race is renowned for its flat, fast course that has attracted elite athletes and running enthusiasts from across the globe. With participation expected from over 140 countries, the event remains a cornerstone on Dubai's sports calendar and a key fixture in the global marathon circuit.

Recognized as the first race in the region to earn the prestigious Gold Label from World Athletics, the Dubai Marathon has become synonymous with record-breaking performances and world-class participation. Legendary athletes, including Haile Gebrselassie, have graced its course – with Gebrselassie famously recording the second-fastest marathon time in history during his first appearance in Dubai in 2008, a feat that solidified the race's global standing.

Dubai Sports Council reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the event, highlighting the marathon's contribution to the city's international sports profile and its significant economic impact, particularly through tourism and hospitality. Over the past 25 years, the event has grown into one of the top ten marathons in the world, drawing top-tier athletes and thousands of amateur runners each year.

Alongside the full 42.195 km marathon, the 2026 edition will feature a 10 km road race and a 4 km fun run, offering an inclusive experience for participants of all fitness levels. Registration is now open via the official website:

Race Director Peter Connerton commented:“In coordination with the Dubai Sports Council and other government partners, we are delighted to announce the opening of registration for the 25th Dubai Marathon. To mark the silver jubilee, we are preparing a year-long series of special events leading up to race day.”

Connerton added:“Since the inaugural edition, the Dubai Marathon has steadily risen to the top tier of global road racing. Highlights such as the 2008 race featuring Haile Gebrselassie and the groundbreaking 2018 edition-where seven runners clocked sub-2:05 times-have cemented its place among the world's most prestigious marathons.”

Recent editions have seen rising stars make their mark. In 2017, current Olympic champion Tamirat Tola took victory, while in 2019, reigning world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich made her marathon debut with a win in Dubai. Earlier this year, Ethiopian runner Boti Gelemeshu clinched the men's title in his debut appearance with a time of 2:04:51, while compatriot Berdado Hirpa secured the women's title in 2:18:27, surpassing her personal best after a thrilling duel with 2023 winner Dera Dida.

Ahmed Al Kamali, General Coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, emphasized the city's unmatched infrastructure and readiness to host global sporting events:“Dubai offers world-class facilities, a highly advanced transportation network, and diverse accommodation options, making it an ideal destination for international events. The marathon plays a major role in promoting Dubai as a leading tourist and sports hub.”

“We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world as we celebrate the silver jubilee of the Dubai Marathon – the first international marathon in the Middle East.”