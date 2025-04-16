Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili Commemorates Martyrs In Azerbaijan's Baku

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili Commemorates Martyrs In Azerbaijan's Baku


2025-04-16 03:23:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili has commemorated martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN16042025000195011045ID1109435566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search