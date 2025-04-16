Google Enforces Stricter Crypto Ad Rules Across EU Amid Mica Rollout

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Google will implement a new advertising policy across the European Union from April 23, mandating that all cryptocurrency-related advertisers be authorised under the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation and certified by Google. This move aligns the tech giant's advertising standards with the EU's comprehensive crypto regulatory framework, aiming to enhance consumer protection and market integrity.

Under the updated policy, advertisers promoting crypto exchanges, wallets, or related services must obtain Google certification, which requires proof of authorisation as Crypto Asset Service Providers under MiCA. Non-compliance will trigger a minimum seven-day warning period before potential account suspension.

MiCA, fully applicable since December 2024, establishes a unified regulatory framework for crypto assets across the EU. It aims to streamline the adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technology while safeguarding users and investors. The regulation mandates that CASPs adhere to stringent requirements, including capital reserves, governance standards, and consumer protection measures.

Google's policy update reflects a broader industry trend towards stricter oversight of crypto advertising. The company had previously revised its policies in January 2025 for the UK market, requiring advertisers to be registered with the Financial Conduct Authority and certified by Google. Similar measures are now being extended to the EU, with specific transition periods for certain member states: Finland until June 30, 2025; France until June 30, 2026; and Germany until December 30, 2025.

The enforcement of these policies is expected to impact a wide range of crypto businesses operating within the EU. Advertisers must ensure compliance with both Google's certification process and MiCA's regulatory requirements to continue promoting their services on the platform. This dual-layered approach aims to mitigate risks associated with unregulated crypto promotions and enhance the overall trustworthiness of crypto-related advertisements.

