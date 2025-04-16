Anupam Kher Calls For Greater Respect For Parents: ‘They Deserve The Highest Seat’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher never misses a chance to celebrate the unconditional love and wisdom of his mother, Dulari Kher.

In a recent heartwarming moment, he shared a video capturing a candid interaction with her, reminding everyone of the special place parents hold in our lives. On Wednesday, the 'Special 26' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his sweet conversation with his mother. In the clip, Dulari is seen indulging in a light-hearted conversation as she comfortably sits in his office chair.

Capturing the candid moment, Kher expressed in the caption,“May this chair always remain!" These words from my mother truly made my heart happy. Dulari had ordered a scent from Germany, and my mother thought I might have given it to someone else! To get proof, she came all the way to my office. I made her sit on my chair, and we had a little chat. You too, listen in and enjoy. And if it touches your heart, feel free to share it. Parents deserve the highest seat-both at home and at work! Jai Mata Ki!”

The video begins with Anupam Kher asking his mother what she thinks about sitting on the chair. In response, she says, "Bas yeh kursi bani rahe. Bhagwan kare theek-thak rahe, khush rahe, sab duniya ko khushi de." (I just hope this chair stays in place. May God keep it well, keep it happy, and may it bring happiness to the world.

The 'Emergency' actor also shares how much he had to struggle to achieve this chair, reflecting on the journey and hard work that led to this moment.

On April 10, Anupam Kher shared another sweet video featuring a heartfelt interaction with his mother, where he promised to gift his mother, Dulari, a house in Srinagar, Kashmir, if his upcoming film“Tanvi The Great” crosses the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, "Moms are really awesome!! I showed mom the teaser of #TanviTheGreat. And because it's a son's film, then it will do business worth billions. I asked why? She said, 'Where do you see a single girl's story nowadays?' Mother liked the music too! By the way, there is no one more modern than bravery! I will give my best to get my mother a luxurious house in Kashmir! But something else depends on all of you too! Mother is also doing #Touchwood while watching the teaser! Hail to the mother! #DulariRocks #TanviTheGreat.”