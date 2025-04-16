Docnow Launches Integrated Telehealth Platform To Streamline Virtual Care For Post-Acute Providers

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DocNow, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions for post-acute care, announces the launch of DocNow Telehealth , a secure, Zoom-powered virtual care platform built specifically for providers in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), Long-Term Care (LTC), and Home Health settings.

Designed to meet the growing demand for streamlined, compliant telehealth tools, DocNow Telehealth enables providers to conduct virtual visits directly within the DocNow EHR environment-eliminating the need for separate systems and reducing administrative burden.

"Virtual care is no longer optional-it's an essential part of delivering timely, effective post-acute care," said Dr. Kashif Saeed, CEO of DocNow . "We built DocNow Telehealth to meet the specific needs of our customers: fast, secure, and integrated. It's not just a video tool, it's a workflow solution."

"This feature is critical for clinicians working in the field," added Dr. Lauren Neuman, Chief Clinical Officer at DocNow . "It allows us to extend care to patients in hard-to-reach locations and provide immediate support to those with urgent needs. Being able to deliver timely, high-quality care, regardless of location, is game-changing."

Key Features of DocNow Telehealth



HIPAA-Compliant Video Visits: Secure, high-quality video and audio powered by Zoom



Integrated Scheduling & Documentation: Embedded directly into existing DocNow workflows



Scalable Across Organizations: Supports both small groups and large enterprise teams



Real-Time Communication: Enables coordination before, during, and after visits

Usage Analytics: Provides insight into encounters, and clinical impact

Purpose-Built for Post-Acute Care

Unlike generic telemedicine platforms, DocNow Telehealth was created specifically for providers caring for patients across multiple facilities or in the home. The platform is designed to be intuitive, compliant, and tightly integrated with the full DocNow EHR, offering a complete virtual care solution tailored to the needs of post-acute teams.

Availability

DocNow Telehealth is available now to both existing DocNow customers and new provider groups. To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit .

About DocNow

DocNow is an EHR and virtual care platform purpose-built for post-acute providers. With solutions that simplify documentation, improve outcomes, and streamline clinical and administrative operations, DocNow supports care teams across Skilled Nursing Facilities, Long-Term Care, and Home Health environments.

SOURCE DocNow

