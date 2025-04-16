Morning Shelling Of Kherson Leaves One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson in the morning, injuring a 70-year-old woman.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, wrote this on his official Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"A 70-year-old woman from Kherson sustained explosive trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of enemy shelling of the Tsentralnyi district," he noted.

She is currently hospitalized, and medics are providing her with the necessary assistance.

Earlier, the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson community was heavily shelled by Russian forces, resulting in damage to residential buildings and power lines.