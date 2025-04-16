Crushon AI Reports Global Surge In NSFW AI And AI Girlfriend Roleplay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushon.AI, the fastest-growing platform for immersive NSFW AI interactions, today released usage trends showing precipitous growth in AI Girlfriend roleplay, fantasy-based dialogue, and uncensored AI sex chat experiences. As millions of users escape puritanical chat platforms, Crushon is emerging as the go-to destination for expressive, emotionally intelligent adult AI companionship .









NSFW AI Usage Skyrockets Globally in Q1

Internal metrics demonstrate 62% expansion in new client sessions in Q1 2025 , with more than 2.3 million custom characters created. Surprisingly, more than 70% of new clients ventured into romantic or erotic roleplay within the initial 48 hours. The average discussion length on Crushon has now reached more than 1,300 tokens-indicative of high interest and hunger for extensive AI intimacy.

This expansion is in line with Google and Reddit search trends, with search terms like "AI sex chatbot free" and "unfiltered AI Girlfriend" doubling year-over-year. Demand for Character AI alternatives is still gathering pace, driven by discontent with NSFW filters and the absence of customization.

Crushon's Tools Create More Immersive AI Sex Chat Experiences

Crushon AI is differentiated by a creator-first approach:



17+ large language models, including Claude 3.7 and GPT-4o

Up to 16K token memory for continuity-intensive AI experiences

Scene Cards for framed fantasies and immersive roleplay story arcs

GIF and WebP image responses in real-time

Markdown/HTML formatting for dramatic dialogue No login, no queue, no filter -open from any browser

These features allow users to transcend basic chat into deep, configurable AI sex chat experiences or emotionally intense NSFW AI Girlfriend bonding.

A Vision for the Next Era of NSFW AI Companions

Looking ahead, Crushon AI will incorporate NSFW text-to-image generation , AI voice output , and dynamic emotional scripting. These features are aimed at converting static dialogue into multisensory intimacy-bridging the gap between fantasy, realism, and user control.

With unparalleled freedom, technical complexity, and a strong creator ecosystem, is defining the benchmark for what Free NSFW AI can evolve into in 2025 and beyond.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: contact: ...