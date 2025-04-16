MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surplus Network Launches Specialized Services for the Energy & Utilities Sector to Unlock Value from Surplus Assets

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Surplus Network, a leading platform for surplus asset recovery and liquidation, has launched a dedicated service offering for the Energy and Utilities sector, available now on its website. Designed to help energy providers, utility operators, and infrastructure firms improve financial efficiency, the platform delivers AI-powered surplus valuation and direct access to vetted buyers.

Energy and utility companies often face surplus challenges driven by infrastructure upgrades, regulatory shifts, and rapid technological advancements. This surplus includes everything from power generation equipment and oil & gas components to renewable energy hardware and utility-grade infrastructure. Surplus Network provides a comprehensive, secure solution to monetize these dormant assets.

“Operators in the energy and utilities sector manage some of the most capital-intensive inventories in the world,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus Network.“We help them turn that underutilized equipment and materials into measurable financial return.”

Key Services for the Energy & Utilities Industry Include:

AI-Powered Market Valuation: A free, automated assessment of surplus inventory based on real-time market data and industry benchmarks.

Industry-Specific Asset Handling: Expertise in evaluating and marketing items like turbines, transformers, compressors, renewable energy parts, and utility components.

Flexible Liquidation Strategies: Options for immediate bulk sale or ongoing, higher-yield liquidation.

End-to-End Transaction Management: Negotiation, compliance, and logistics fully handled to ensure secure, efficient transactions.

The process begins with a secure inventory upload, followed by an AI-generated valuation report and tailored recommendations for liquidation. This streamlined approach is especially beneficial for companies looking to free up warehouse space, recover value from capital expenditures, or responsibly manage asset transitions.

“By simplifying surplus management, we empower energy and utility companies to remain agile and efficient in an evolving market landscape,” [Spokesperson Name] added.

