U.S. News Names The 2025 Best Hybrid And Electric Cars
|
Winner
|
Category
|
2025 Lucid Air
|
Best Luxury Electric Car
|
2025 Rivian R1S
|
Best Luxury Electric SUV
|
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Best Electric SUV
|
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6
|
Best Electric Car
|
2025 Ford F-150 Lightning
|
Best Electric Truck
|
2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid
|
Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid
|
2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV
|
Best Plug-In Hybrid
|
2025 Toyota Camry
|
Best Hybrid Car
|
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|
Best Hybrid SUV
|
2025 Lexus NX Hybrid
|
Best Luxury Hybrid
To identify leaders for each of the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 115 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The winners have the best combination of quality, efficiency and value in their segment. Read more about our ranking methodology here .
For more information on the Best Hybrid and Electric Cars , explore Instagram , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok using #BestCars.
About U.S. News Best Cars
Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale , as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program .
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.
