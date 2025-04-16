U.S. News Names The 2025 Best Hybrid And Electric Cars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For the second consecutive year, Hyundai wins the most awards of any brand. NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars . U.S. News evaluated 115 vehicles and named winners across 10 categories. "As consumers continue to show strong interest in owning hybrid and electric vehicles – and as automakers keep releasing new models – there are ever more options to choose from," said Alex Kwanten , U.S. News managing editor, Autos. "Whether carbuyers are looking for a luxury or an affordable car, SUV or truck, the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards recognize the top electrified vehicles in their respective categories." For the second consecutive year, Hyundai leads the industry with the most awards, winning three in 2025. Each of the following vehicles retained their titles: Hyundai Ioniq 5 as the Best Electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 6 as the Best Electric Car and Hyundai Tucson Hybrid as Best Hybrid SUV. Four additional vehicles scored consecutive wins in their respective categories. Holding onto the title since the award was introduced in 2023, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the Best Electric Truck. The Lucid Air was named the Best Luxury Electric Car, an honor it has held for four consecutive years. Additionally, the Toyota Camry was again awarded Best Hybrid Car and the Lexus NX Hybrid was named Best Luxury Hybrid. The Rivian R1S secured its first win in the Best Luxury Electric SUV category for its impressive range, enhanced performance and updated infotainment system. Recognized for the first time as Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid is the Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid . The Volvo is a well-rounded SUV with zippy acceleration, supremely comfortable seats and many standard features. A three-row SUV that boasts an outstanding powertrain, athletic handling and a well-appointed interior, the Mazda CX-90 PHEV rounds out this year's first-time winners as the Best Plug-In Hybrid.

Winner Category 2025 Lucid Air Best Luxury Electric Car 2025 Rivian R1S Best Luxury Electric SUV 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Best Electric SUV 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Best Electric Car 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Best Electric Truck 2025 Volvo XC60 Plug-In Hybrid Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Best Plug-In Hybrid 2025 Toyota Camry Best Hybrid Car 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Best Hybrid SUV 2025 Lexus NX Hybrid Best Luxury Hybrid

To identify leaders for each of the 2025 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 115 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The winners have the best combination of quality, efficiency and value in their segment. Read more about our ranking methodology here .

