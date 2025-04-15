Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For Year-End 2024

HOUSTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ("Nauticus" or "Company) (NASDAQ: KITT ), a leading innovator in subsea robotics and software, today announced its financial results for the year-end December 31, 2024.

John Gibson, Nauticus Robotics President and CEO, stated, "I am proud to be part of this amazing team giving their all to make Nauticus a premier offshore technology provider. I thank the employees, investors, shareholders, and all those following our journey for your unwavering support."

Company Highlights

Nauticus experienced a transformational year in 2024. The company's shift from a research and development company into a commercial, revenue generating company is well underway. The company continues to deliver high-value solutions to customers by pushing technological boundaries.

2025 will continue to be a year of change as Nauticus works to transition offshore inspection operations from fully tethered execution to autonomous, untethered execution. The company's combined offering of an Aquanaut vehicle and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on a single vessel is already sparking customer discussions on better ways of working. They are showing eagerness to fit this operational model into their current plans and are already thinking of how their execution models will change.

Operational Highlights

The Aquanaut vehicle completed its first deepwater testing in 2024 that resulted in immediate commercial work by the end of the season. Due to this success, Nauticus is executing contracts with current customers to perform their 2025 Gulf Coast scope. Discussions with new customers are ongoing and expected to further increase the offshore pipeline. Two Aquanaut vehicles are now built and undergoing their final checks before the start of the season.

The ToolKITT software team confirmed operations on an existing ROV in the fourth quarter of 2024. The initial tests reinforced the idea that augmenting an ROV's existing software will enable customers to reduce their overall subsea operational cost. The team continues to build out the software and is targeting its first commercial ToolKITT ROV product release in 2025.

In 2024, the Olympic Arm team completed its initial design of the fit-for-purpose electric manipulator for installation on Aquanaut vehicles and existing ROVs. The team expects these first units to be complete and tested in 2025 for installation on an Aquanaut vehicle by the end of the year. This will make Aquanaut the first autonomous underwater vehicle with autonomous manipulators.

The Government team worked with its largest customer throughout 2024 to establish a formal alliance to address emerging challenges. Governmental contracting has longer lead time, larger upside, and greater stability than seasonal commercial contracts. The team is eager to pursue these opportunities.

In 2024, Nauticus began acquisition discussions with SeaTrepid International as a complementary business strategy. The company was pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition in Q1 of 2025. SeaTrepid brings a wealth of offshore operational experience and customer relationships. Existing SeaTrepid customers and contract relationships provide easy access to a broader group of early adopters. SeaTrepid and Nauticus legacy customers are welcoming this combined offering of a vessel with both an Aquanaut vehicle and an ROV onboard. By installing ToolKITT on both vehicles, the first subsea robotic collaboration solution will be realized, and customers should see the immediate value. SeaTrepid's location in Robert, Louisiana provides a testing facility with closer proximity to the launching location for offshore Gulf Coast operations, improving logistics and reducing costs.

Nauticus looks forward to an exciting 2025. The company believes it is well positioned to have substantial revenue growth and margin improvement year over year.

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Nauticus reported fourth-quarter revenue of $0.5 million, compared to $1.1 million for the prior-year period and $0.4 million for the prior quarter. Full year revenue for 2024 was $1.8 million compared to $6.6 million for full year 2023.

Operating Expenses: Total expenses during the fourth quarter were $6.5 million, a $28.8 million decrease from the prior-year period and a $0.6 million increase from Q3 2024. Total expenses for full year 2024 were $24.9 million, a decrease of $36.8 million from the prior year. Prior year fourth quarter included impairment of property and equipment costs of $25.4 million.

Adjusted Net Loss: Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $6.9 million for the fourth quarter, compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.8 million for the same period in 2023. The adjusted net loss for full year 2024 was $26.1 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $34.3 million for the prior year. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of certain items, as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

Net Loss: For the fourth quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of $84.5 million, or basic loss per share of $21.59. This compares with a net loss of $39.5 million from the same period in 2023, and a net income of $17.9 million in the prior quarter. A net loss of $134.9 million, or basic loss per share of $36.73 was reported for full year 2024 compared to a net loss of $50.7 million for the prior year.

This net loss includes a non-cash impact for debt and warrant accounting of $77.2 million in the fourth quarter and $106.4 million for the full year.

2024 G&A Cost: Nauticus reported G&A fourth-quarter costs of $3.9 million, which is an increase of $2.7million compared to the same period in 2023 and a $1.1 million increase from the third quarter. G&A costs for full year 2024 were $13.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million from the prior year. The fourth quarter of 2024 includes bonus costs of $0.9 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, compared to $0.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

In Q1 2025 the Company conducted At The Market offerings, in which it issued and sold almost 7.5 million shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million.

Restated Financials

Restated financials were also filed on April 15, 2025 for the quarters ended March 31, June 30 and September 30 2024 due to a correction of accounting treatment for a Q1 2024 debt transaction.

Conference Call Details

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

