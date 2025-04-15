Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For Year-End 2024
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 1,186,047
|
|
$ 753,398
|
Restricted certificate of deposit
|
52,151
|
|
201,822
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
238,531
|
|
212,428
|
Inventories
|
880,594
|
|
2,198,797
|
Prepaid expenses
|
1,389,434
|
|
1,889,218
|
Other current assets
|
573,275
|
|
1,025,214
|
Assets held for sale
|
750
|
|
2,940,254
|
Total Current Assets
|
4,320,782
|
|
9,221,131
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
17,115,246
|
|
15,904,845
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,094,743
|
|
834,972
|
Other assets
|
154,316
|
|
187,527
|
Total Assets
|
$ 22,685,087
|
|
$ 26,148,475
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 5,916,693
|
|
$ 7,035,450
|
Accrued liabilities
|
5,602,721
|
|
7,339,099
|
Contract liability
|
346,279
|
|
2,767,913
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
435,307
|
|
244,774
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
12,301,000
|
|
17,387,236
|
Warrant liabilities
|
181,913
|
|
18,376,180
|
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
|
768,939
|
|
574,260
|
Notes payable - long-term, fair value option (related party)
|
2,583,832
|
|
-
|
Notes payable - long-term, net of discount (related party)
|
13,820,366
|
|
23,833,848
|
Notes payable - long-term, net of discount
|
12,531,332
|
|
-
|
Other liabilities
|
895,118
|
|
-
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 43,082,500
|
|
$ 67,935,325
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Deficit
|
|
|
|
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock $0.0001 par value;
40,000 shares authorized, 35,434 shares issued and 35,034 outstanding.
|
$ 4
|
|
$ -
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 625,000,000 shares authorized,
9,761,895 and 1,389,884 shares issued, respectively, and 9,761,895
and 1,389,884 shares outstanding, respectively. (As adjusted)
|
976
|
|
139
|
Additional paid-in capital (As adjusted)
|
233,342,188
|
|
77,004,714
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(42,229)
|
|
-
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(253,698,352)
|
|
(118,791,703)
|
Total Stockholders' Deficit
|
(20,397,413)
|
|
(41,786,850)
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
$ 22,685,087
|
|
$ 26,148,475
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2023
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service
|
$ 471,223
|
|
$ 1,063,603
|
|
$ 370,187
|
|
$ 1,807,472
|
|
$ 6,605,852
|
Service - related party
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
500
|
Total revenue
|
471,223
|
|
1,063,603
|
|
370,187
|
|
1,807,472
|
|
6,606,352
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
2,114,837
|
|
4,444,682
|
|
2,648,019
|
|
9,732,205
|
|
11,928,931
|
Depreciation
|
452,970
|
|
242,360
|
|
446,087
|
|
1,736,828
|
|
729,412
|
Research and development
|
19,316
|
|
414,678
|
|
-
|
|
82,850
|
|
1,399,560
|
General and administrative
|
3,867,232
|
|
1,194,961
|
|
2,845,956
|
|
13,370,486
|
|
18,271,832
|
Severance
|
-
|
|
1,075,408
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,476,636
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
-
|
|
25,354,791
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,354,791
|
Loss on contract
|
-
|
|
2,542,913
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,542,913
|
Total costs and expenses
|
6,454,355
|
|
35,269,793
|
|
5,940,062
|
|
24,922,369
|
|
61,704,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
(5,983,132)
|
|
(34,206,190)
|
|
(5,569,875)
|
|
(23,114,897)
|
|
(55,097,723)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
(55,012)
|
|
(388,328)
|
|
143,573
|
|
110,361
|
|
627,580
|
Loss on lease termination
|
42,618
|
|
453,162
|
|
-
|
|
18,721
|
|
453,162
|
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
|
40,320
|
|
(12,041)
|
|
11,833
|
|
61,597
|
|
44,020
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
48,870,991
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
127,605,940
|
|
-
|
Loss on exchange of warrants
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
590,266
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(211,181)
|
|
3,872,731
|
|
(615,505)
|
|
(13,559,010)
|
|
(14,902,427)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
28,123,852
|
|
-
|
|
(24,199,071)
|
|
(7,989,948)
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
435,864
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
435,864
|
|
-
|
Interest expense, net
|
1,309,931
|
|
1,410,875
|
|
1,157,468
|
|
5,108,227
|
|
8,776,277
|
Total other (income) expense, net
|
78,557,383
|
|
5,336,399
|
|
(23,501,702)
|
|
111,791,752
|
|
(4,411,122)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
(84,540,515)
|
|
(39,542,589)
|
|
17,931,827
|
|
(134,906,649)
|
|
(50,686,601)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$ (21.59)
|
|
$ (34.56)
|
|
$ 6.70
|
|
$ (36.73)
|
|
$ (44.57)
|
Diluted loss per share
|
$ (21.59)
|
|
$ (34.56)
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
$ (36.73)
|
|
$ (44.57)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
3,915,684
|
|
1,144,217
|
|
2,676,003
|
|
3,673,197
|
|
1,137,318
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
3,915,684
|
|
1,144,217
|
|
15,289,163
|
|
3,673,197
|
|
1,137,318
|
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
Years ended December 31,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (134,906,649)
|
|
$ (50,686,601)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,736,828
|
|
729,412
|
Accretion of debt discount
|
411,705
|
|
4,033,330
|
Loss on extinguishment cost
|
127,605,940
|
|
-
|
Amortization of debt issuance cost
|
664,690
|
|
52,092
|
Capitalized paid-in-kind (PIK) interest
|
900,383
|
|
-
|
Accretion of RCB Equities #1, LLC exit fee
|
97,694
|
|
27,608
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,303,054
|
|
4,427,073
|
Loss on exchange of warrants
|
-
|
|
590,266
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(13,559,010)
|
|
(14,902,427)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
(7,989,948)
|
|
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
435,864
|
|
-
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
504,097
|
|
346,714
|
Interest expense assumed into Convertible Senior Secured Term Loan
|
-
|
|
378,118
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
-
|
|
25,354,791
|
Settlement of liquidated damages with Common Stock
|
-
|
|
3,685,629
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
19,202
|
|
82,604
|
Loss on lease termination
|
18,721
|
|
453,162
|
Gain on short-term investments
|
-
|
|
(40,737)
|
Other notes payable adjustments
|
115,394
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(26,103)
|
|
1,410,006
|
Inventories
|
(58,683)
|
|
(11,581,138)
|
Contract assets
|
-
|
|
573,895
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
1,145,670
|
|
2,707,815
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(1,696,525)
|
|
8,241,528
|
Contract liabilities
|
(2,421,634)
|
|
2,767,913
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(397,375)
|
|
(338,979)
|
Other liabilities
|
895,118
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(24,201,567)
|
|
(21,687,926)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(501,600)
|
|
(11,633,153)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
|
676,177
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
5,705
|
|
38,704
|
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|
-
|
|
5,000,000
|
Net cash from (used in) investing activities
|
180,282
|
|
(6,594,449)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
14,305,000
|
|
11,096,884
|
Payment of debt issuance costs on notes payable
|
(1,316,791)
|
|
(607,500)
|
Proceeds from November 2024 Convertible Debentures
|
2,150,000
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from At the Market (ATM) offering
|
9,857,857
|
|
-
|
Payment of ATM commissions and fees
|
(499,903)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
-
|
|
338,055
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
-
|
|
421,175
|
Net cash from financing activities
|
24,496,163
|
|
11,248,614
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(42,229)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
432,649
|
|
(17,033,761)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
753,398
|
|
17,787,159
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
$ 1,186,047
|
|
$ 753,398
NAUTICUS ROBOTICS, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Loss
Attributable to Common Stockholders (NON-GAAP)
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain items that are included in net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded are those which the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results and are typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community, including items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring.
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented because management believes it provides useful additional information to investors for analysis of the Company's fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is widely used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies such as Nauticus.
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss attributable to common stockholders or any other measure of a company's financial performance or profitability presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the differences between net loss attributable to common stockholders and adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders is presented below. Because adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders excludes some, but not all, items that affect net loss attributable to common stockholders and may vary among companies, our calculation of adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2023
|
|
9/30/2024
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (GAAP)
|
$ (84,540,515)
|
|
$ (39,542,589)
|
|
$ 17,931,827
|
|
$ (134,906,649)
|
|
$ (50,686,601)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
48,870,991
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
127,605,940
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
(211,181)
|
|
3,872,731
|
|
(615,505)
|
|
(13,559,010)
|
|
(14,902,427)
|
Change in fair value of New Convertible Debentures
|
28,123,852
|
|
-
|
|
(24,199,071)
|
|
(7,989,948)
|
|
-
|
Change in fair value of November 2024 Debentures
|
435,864
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
435,864
|
|
-
|
Impairment of property and equipment
|
-
|
|
25,354,791
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,354,791
|
Stock compensation expense
|
430,550
|
|
432,053
|
|
532,539
|
|
2,303,054
|
|
4,427,073
|
Severance
|
-
|
|
1,075,408
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,476,636
|
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
|
$ (6,890,439)
|
|
$ (8,807,606)
|
|
$ (6,350,210)
|
|
$ (26,110,749)
|
|
$ (34,330,528)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
