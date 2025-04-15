Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Bancorp, Geron, Encore, And TFI And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN), enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU), and TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 - March 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company's current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Bancorp class action go to:

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 - February 25, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information concerning Defendants' expectations for the launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). The Complaint alleges that Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Geron's ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet need for the drug and to execute on its commercial plan to target first-line ESA ineligible patients, while continually minimizing the risks associated with the burden of the weekly monitoring requirement for Rytelo and the impacts of seasonality and existing competition on the drug's sales.

For more information on the Geron class action go to:

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU)

Class Period: March 28, 2024 - March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding enCore's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; and (3) as a result, its net losses had substantially increased.

For more information on the enCore class action go to:

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Class Period: April 26, 2024 - February 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts regarding TFI's business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) TFI was losing small and medium business customers; (2) as a result, the Company's TForce revenue was declining; (3) TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining.

For more information on the TFI class action go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

