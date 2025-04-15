New Look, Same Soul: Ventura County Coast's Brand Refresh Celebrates The California Dream

VCC Brand Mark

Ventura County Coast Rebrand

Ventura County Coast Iconography

Ventura County Coast Color Palette

Ventura County Coast (VCC) has launched a new visual identity, blending modern design with the region's surf culture, coastal beauty, and welcoming vibe.

- Brian Tucker, President and CEO of Ventura County CoastVENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Ventura County Lodging Association, also known as Ventura County Coast (VCC), is excited to announce the launch of a new visual identity. Developed in collaboration with their creative agency The Brand Leader, the refreshed look modernizes the VCC brand while remaining rooted in the region's iconic surf culture, stunning coastal landscapes, and warm, welcoming communities.As the destination marketing organization representing the cities of Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, and Port Hueneme, VCC is a premier escape for travelers seeking coastal adventure, family fun, and laid-back California charm. The new identity captures the spirit of the region through a design inspired by vintage California travel posters and classic coastal signage. A rich, nature-inspired color palette draws from golden sunsets, ocean swells, and lush scenery, bringing the essence of Ventura County Coast to life in a fresh, modern way.“We wanted a brand identity that captures the essence of Ventura County Coast - laid-back, adventurous, and authentic - while showcasing the unique aspects of our diverse community. This refresh is more than just a new look; it's a statement. It helps communicate to the world why our destination is the place to experience the California they once dreamed of.”- Brian Tucker, President and CEO of Ventura County CoastAt the heart of the new identity is a dynamic and adaptable brand mark. Unlike traditional wordmark logos, Ventura County Coast's updated mark features interchangeable iconography that shifts depending on audience or context. Whether highlighting the region's family-friendly opportunities, sunny lifestyle, or outdoor adventures, the flexible icon system allows for more personalized, story-driven branding. This level of versatility and creative direction celebrates the region's diversity; uniquely flexible, distinctly VCC.The new brand is more than just aesthetic - it is a strategic move to attract travelers looking for authentic, affordable, and memorable experiences.“Our goal was to create something fresh, new, and ever-evolving. We loved the idea of a brand mark that adapts to our audience while staying instantly recognizable. The Brand Leader nailed it with a set of icons that highlight different aspects of our destination while keeping a unified look. Interchanging icons based on what we are featuring and who we are speaking to keeps things dynamic.”- Dave Lion, Director of Marketing and Communications for Ventura County CoastThe updated branding is being rolled out across all digital and physical touchpoints, including social media, advertising, in-destination signage, and promotional items. To see the new brand in action explore our brand refresh deck here. To learn more about Ventura County Coast, book your stay at venturacountycoast.###

