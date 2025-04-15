Crushon AI Unlocks Unfiltered NSFW AI With Longest Memory
|Feature
|Crushon AI
|Janitor AI
|Spicy Chat
|Character AI
|No Filter
|✅ Totally unfiltered
|✅ No filters
|✅ Mostly unfiltered
|❌ Heavy filters applied
|Free to Use
|✅ Free, no login or wait
|⚠️ Free, but may queue
|❌ Limited trial/free tiers
|✅ Free, but with usage limits
|Free Models
|✅ 17+ models (Claude 3.7, GPT-4o)
|❌ Only 1 model
|❌ 3 models, switching restricted
|❌ 1 fixed internal model
|Claude/GPT Support
|✅ Native access to Claude & GPT
|❌ Requires API setup
|❌ Limited, not user-switchable
|❌ No Claude/GPT support
|Longest Memory
|✅ Up to 16K tokens
|❌ ~9K
|❌ 2K (8K paid)
|❌ ~8K, limited continuity
|Reply Speed
|✅ 2–4s
|❌ 8–15s, often delayed
|❌ Variable, often 5–10s+
|✅ Fast, but response filtered
|Image Support
|✅ Dynamic image (GIF, WebP)
|❌ No image replies
|✅ Static image upload
|❌ No NSFW or dynamic content
|Formatting Flexibility
|✅ Markdown + HTML
|❌ Plain text only
|❌ Limited formatting
|❌ No formatting allowed
|Support for Creators
|✅ Built-in tipping, public bots
|❌ None
|❌ No creator ecosystem
|❌ No user monetization tools
NSFW Roleplay Meets LLM: Crushon's Immersive Advantage
Through Scene Cards, users can upload images to create rich backdrops and design interactions far beyond basic chatting. Coupled with long-form memory and instant model switching, Crushon makes it easy to design detailed personalities, relationship arcs, and interactive NSFW narratives that respond in real time.
Built for Beginners: Free Character AI and AI Companions for All Users
Whether you're building your first AI Girlfriend or crafting multi-character fantasy plots, Crushon's interface is built for ease of use. The platform includes:
- Character creation wizards Prompt design examples Beginner-focused community support Public bot discovery & remix tools
All features are available to free users-no queue, no wait, no prepay required.
Looking Ahead: AI Voice and AI Image Generation
Crushon is actively exploring integrations such as text-to-speech and text-to-image NSFW generation, setting the foundation for a new class of sensory-rich AI Companion experiences powered by multimodal AI infrastructure. With unmatched freedom, customization, and safety-by-design architecture, Crushon AI is redefining what Free Character AI can be-intimate, intelligent, and truly yours.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Contact: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment