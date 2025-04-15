Dendi And Molecular Lab Partners Announce Strategic Partnership To Empower Labs Nationwide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dendi, a leading cloud-native laboratory information system (LIS) provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Molecular Lab Partners (MLP) , a consultancy specializing in fast and efficient high-complexity lab implementations. This collaboration brings together Dendi's modern LIS platform with MLP's end-to-end consulting services to streamline the launch of physician office laboratories (POLs), urgent care centers, and multi-location lab networks.

By joining forces, Dendi and MLP aim to make it easier for healthcare organizations to establish in-house PCR testing capabilities-covering everything from COVID-19 and respiratory panels to STI and UTI assays-without relying on external reference labs. The joint solution supports everything from regulatory readiness and assay validation to software integration and live testing operations, helping labs go live faster and capture more value from reimbursements.

"We're thrilled to partner with Molecular Lab Partners to bring rapid, scalable solutions to POLs and urgent care labs nationwide. Together, we're helping to advance diagnostics by making operations easier for all different types of labs. With Dendi's LIS platform and MLP's hands-on expertise, clients can stand up multi-site operations with confidence-fast, compliant, and integrated quickly."

Jihoon Baek, CEO of Dendi

"This partnership with Dendi marks an exciting milestone for Molecular Lab Partners. By combining our expertise in high complexity laboratory implementation with Dendi's innovative cloud-based clinical laboratory information system for CLIA labs performing routine full service and esoteric clinical diagnostics, we are poised to offer our customers a more comprehensive and streamlined experience. We believe this collaboration will empower researchers and scientists with the tools they need to accelerate growth and achieve greater efficiency in their workflows."

Joe Renzi, Co-Founder of Molecular Lab Partners

Together, Dendi and MLP are building a foundation for faster lab deployment, improved data interoperability, and more efficient clinical diagnostics across a wide range of care settings.

About Dendi

Dendi is a modern LIS company delivering cutting-edge software solutions to clinical laboratories across the United States. With a cloud-native platform, best-in-class instrument interfacing, and open API capabilities, Dendi helps labs scale fast, operate more efficiently, and deliver better diagnostics. Dendi is known for its white-glove customer support, agile software development, and industry-leading interoperability.

About Molecular Lab Partners (MLP)

Molecular Lab Partners (MLP) streamlines the implementation of PCR testing for physician practices and high-complexity labs. By offering ready-to-run, custom-plated assays and full-service support from licensing to validation, MLP simplifies the launch and expansion of molecular testing capabilities. Their goal is to make lab setup fast, easy, and efficient-so clients can improve workflows and increase testing volume with confidence.

SOURCE Molecular Lab Partners

