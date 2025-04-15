Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) Appoints APO Group Founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, To Advisory Board

APO Group ( ), the award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and leading press release distribution service, is pleased to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard ( ), has been appointed to the newly formed Advisory Board of the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG).

With its mission being to position Africa as a leader in critical minerals, CMAG ( ) is dedicated to advancing responsible sourcing and sustainable development of Africa's critical mineral resources, while ensuring that local economies benefit from the continent's mineral wealth. With approximately 40% of the world's essential minerals reserves estimated to be held in Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the region plays a key role in the global energy transition and advanced technologies.

Pompigne-Mognard's appointment to the Advisory Board follows the announcement of a strategic partnership between APO Group and CMAG aimed at raising the global prominence of Africa's critical minerals sector. The partnership leverages APO Group's public relations and strategic communications expertise and CMAG's industry leadership. Complementing this, Pompigne-Mognard's ability to connect clients with key stakeholders from governments, private companies, and organisations of all sizes will be invaluable in showcasing Africa's role in the global essential resources supply chain and elevating the profile of Africa's critical minerals sector.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the CMAG Advisory Board. His vast network across industries, governments, and institutions, his deep understanding of Africa's media and technology landscapes, and his extensive business experience will equip him to work alongside fellow Advisory Board members to shape positive perceptions of Africa's critical minerals sector amongst global stakeholders and audiences.

A Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the Leadership Council of the Africa Tech Festival, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.

Nicolas' wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. It serves more than 300 clients, including global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, UNDP, Network International, the African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa's Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“Being appointed to the Critical Minerals Africa Group Advisory Board is an immense honour. CMAG is vital in safeguarding Africa's critical minerals for future generations. In my advisory role, I look forward to supporting all initiatives as CMAG showcases Africa's critical minerals potential in a responsible and sustainable manner,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group.

Other members of the Advisory Board include Natznet Tesfay, Executive Director, Head of Insights and Analytics, S&P Global, and Richard Morgan, Former Head of Government Relations, Anglo-American PLC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Media contact:

...

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group ( ) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm Africa and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year South Africa in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2024.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa's Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With a multicultural team across Africa, we offer unmatched, truly pan-African insights, expertise, and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.