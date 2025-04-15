403
Apple Surges To Top In Global Smartphone Sales For Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Apple reclaimed the top spot in global smartphone sales for the first quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research. The company captured 19% of the market, edging out Samsung's 18%.
Apple's iPhone 16e launch and strong demand in Japan and India drove this result. Global smartphone sales grew 1.5% in the quarter, with Xiaomi, Vivo, and OPPO following Apple and Samsung.
Apple's gains came despite ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China. The U.S. government announced new tariffs on Chinese imports, threatening Apple's supply chain.
Apple responded by shipping 600 tons of iPhones from India to the U.S. to avoid potential tariffs. The U.S. later exempted smartphones from these tariffs, giving Apple and other electronics makers temporary relief.
Apple's dependence on Chinese manufacturing remains a risk. Local competitors like Huawei continue to challenge Apple in China, where sales have slowed.
However, Apple's growth in emerging markets offset these challenges. The company's affordable iPhone 16e found success among price-sensitive buyers in India and Japan.
Samsung's delayed Galaxy S25 launch allowed Apple to take the lead. Meanwhile, Xiaomi held third place with 14% market share, while Vivo and OPPO rounded out the top five.
Analysts expect the global smartphone market to face headwinds this year due to economic uncertainty and ongoing trade disputes. Apple's stock rose 2.21% to $202.52 after the tariff exemption.
The company's ability to adapt its supply chain and target new markets helped it regain leadership. The broader market, however, remains vulnerable to shifting trade policies and economic pressures.
