Trump Pushes To Tax Harvard As Political Entity Over Woke Activism And Antisemitism
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump's administration froze $2.3 billion in federal funding to Harvard University on April 15, 2025, after the school refused to comply with new federal demands.
The administration demanded Harvard dismantle its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices, revise hiring and admissions practices, and cooperate with immigration screenings for international students.
Trump then suggested taxing Harvard as a political entity, arguing the university no longer serves the public interest. Harvard's endowment reached $53.2 billion in 2024, the largest in the world.
However, 70% of annual endowment distributions are donor-directed, limiting the university's flexibility. Donor contributions fell by $151 million in 2024, reflecting growing dissatisfaction with Harvard's handling of antisemitism and campus protests.
The administration's freeze also affects $60 million in contracts, with a broader review of $9 billion in multi-year commitments underway. The Trump administration's actions follow similar moves against other elite universities.
Columbia, for example, complied with federal demands after facing its own funding threats. The administration claims these universities have shifted from academic excellence to political activism, prioritizing DEI and identity politics over merit and open debate.
Major corporations have responded by rejecting Ivy League graduates, citing concerns about their preparedness and adherence to“woke” attitudes.
Elite Universities Face Crisis of Confidence
In 2023, 28 major firms announced they would not hire“radical” Ivy League students. This signals declining confidence in these institutions' ability to produce capable leaders.
Faculty at Harvard have voiced concerns about the university's direction. Some professors argue that DEI initiatives erode merit-based evaluation and intellectual diversity.
They say the campus culture now suppresses dissent and prioritizes conformity over free inquiry. Conservative speakers often face disinvitations or protests, and student groups resisting the dominant ideology encounter administrative obstacles.
The educational environment at Harvard and similar institutions has shifted toward activism as the primary goal. Students often judge texts and ideas through the lens of current political orthodoxy, rather than understanding them in context.
This shift has led to alienation among students and faculty who do not conform, and many graduates emerge less prepared for leadership and innovation. Legislative pushback has grown, with 40 bills aimed at curbing DEI initiatives appearing in 22 states in 2023.
Critics argue that only by breaking up, reforming, or even eliminating these institutions in their current form can American universities return to their foundational purpose: the pursuit of truth, wisdom, and the preparation of future leaders.
The Trump administration's campaign marks a turning point for elite universities. The outcome will shape the future of higher education and its role in American society.
