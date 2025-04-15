'Toilet Paper' Resignation Letter From Woman Employee In Singapore Sparks Viral Debate On Toxic Work Culture

MENAFN - Live Mint) A resignation letter written on a strip of toilet paper by a female employee in Singapore has gone viral, drawing widespread attention to toxic workplace culture and the importance of employee appreciation. The unusual letter was shared on LinkedIn by Angela Yeoh, Director at Summit Talent, a talent acquisition firm based in Singapore.

The letter read:“I have chosen this type of paper for my resignation as a symbol of how this company has treated me. I QUIT."

Yeoh revealed that the woman used the toilet paper to symbolize how she felt at her workplace-used and discarded. Yeoh's post began with a direct quote from the former employee:

“I felt like toilet paper, used when needed, then discarded without a second thought."

“These were the exact words that stuck with me when a candidate explained why she was leaving her job,” Yeoh wrote in the now-viral post. She went on to reflect on how vital appreciation is in the professional environment.

“Make your employees feel so genuinely appreciated that even when they decide to leave, they walk away with gratitude, not resentment. That kind of experience doesn't speak to a lack of loyalty, it speaks volumes about the company's culture," she added.

In a thoughtful conclusion, Yeoh wrote:

“Appreciation isn't just a tool for retention. It's a reflection of how much a person is valued, not just for what they do but for who they are.”

She ended with a call for introspection:

“If people leave feeling undervalued, it's time to reflect. Small changes in appreciation make a big impact. Start today."

The post has since gone viral, sparking debate across LinkedIn and other platforms. Many users resonated with the woman's frustration and praised the symbolism.

One commenter wrote,“People mistreat other people; Companies are only as good at treating people as are those who direct the actions and people decisions of the company. Lead with intent AND empathy.”

The toilet paper resignation has now become a striking metaphor for toxic work environments-making it clear that the way employees feel matters, right up to the moment they walk away.