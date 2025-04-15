403
Eve Air Mobility Taps Axicom As US PR Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Electric aircraft company Eve Air Mobility has named Axicom its US agency of record, with an eye on elevating urban aviation.
Axicom's remit includes raising the visibility of Eve and its executives in the US and showcasing the company's technology. The agency is also tasked with the broader goal of driving awareness of the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) category. The partnership builds on an existing relationship between Eve and Ideal Axicom, the WPP agency's Brazil-based arm, which began in 2022.
Ideal Axicom has been working to position Eve as a leader in the future of mobility, highlighting the role of software and services in accelerating market adoption. The agency also promotes the benefits of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, such as reducing traffic congestion and supporting emergency response.
“The success we've had with the Ideal Axicom team in Brazil gave our team the confidence to grow and scale the relationship with Axicom in the U.S.,” said Marisol Blest, Eve's head of marketing and communications.“From a business perspective, we have orders from some of the world's largest carriers, and this communications support will only help drive momentum and market confidence.”
Eve has a Founded in 2020, Eve builds electric aircraft for urban use, featuring vertical takeoffs and landings and reduced noise. The company is also developing the technology, systems, and infrastructure needed to make air commuting a viable option.
Eve is a subsidiary of Brazilian aerospace corporation Embraer.
