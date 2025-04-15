Letter To Editor Srinagarpahalgam Route Can Transform South Kashmir

AI generated photo

This is to highlight the immense potential of the proposed Srinagar–Pahalgam road via Khrew and Tral. It's a transformative infrastructure project that promises to significantly benefit South Kashmir's connectivity, economy, and tourism sector. Spanning approximately 70 km, this route would reduce the travel distance between Srinagar and Pahalgam by nearly 30 km compared to the traditional path via Anantnag and Bijbehara.

The road is planned in two key segments: Wahab Sahib Khrew to Pastuna (₹27 crore) and Bathnoor Karmula to Lehndajan Pahalgam (₹44.10 crore). The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both have been prepared and are currently awaiting environmental clearances and funding. Specifically, 108 kanals (approx. 13.5 acres) of forest land and the felling of 845 trees are involved.

While environmental groups such as the Environmental Policy Group (EPG) have voiced valid concerns regarding deforestation and ecological impact, it is crucial to contextualize these fears. Forests across the world have been moderately altered for national development and this is not unprecedented. Kashmir's fertile terrain allows for effective afforestation; for every tree cut, ten can be planted and sustained with proper policy. What matters most is the government's sincerity in balancing development with conservation.

Some local resistance, particularly from Khrew, stems from past industrial mismanagement, such as pollution from cement factories. However, this road construction is not a polluting industry, it is an enabler of growth. It will catalyze tourism, allow locals to establish small businesses, and open avenues in hospitality, transport, and recreation.

Roads are the lifelines of development. Beyond tourism, this road can uplift socio-economic standards by improving access to healthcare, education, and employment. Villages en route-long isolated-will find new relevance and prosperity. It will also spotlight local heritage and cultural richness, further encouraging responsible, eco-conscious tourism if implemented with sustainability in mind.

Read Also Over 1.88 lakh Street Lights Installed In J&K Centre Constructing 47 Highway Projects In J&K

In conclusion, while environmental diligence is necessary, it must not become a tool to halt progress. The Srinagar–Pahalgam road via Tral–Khrew represents a golden opportunity to reimagine growth in South Kashmir. We urge the authorities to expedite approvals and adopt mitigation strategies that honor both nature and development.

Er Ishfaq Khaliq