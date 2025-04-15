Investornewsbreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Secures Military Contract Extension For Iridium PTT Services

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global e-commerce provider, announced that its subsidiary, Global Telesat Communications Ltd., received a one-year contract extension from an African military customer for wireless connectivity services. The renewal builds on a 2024 deal for Iridium Push-To-Talk (PTT) hardware and airtime services, which marked the largest such contract in company history. The extension includes options for additional hardware and annual service renewals and is not impacted by recent U.S. tariffs. The Iridium Extreme PTT devices are favored for their secure, global communication capabilities in high-demand government, military and enterprise applications.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

