Our Power, Our Planet - On The 55Th Anniversary Of Earth Day, Tens Of Millions Of Americans, Mayors, Faith Organizations, Educators, Business Leaders Call For Massive Investment In Renewable Energy

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 55th Anniversary of Earth Day, polls confirm that the vast majority of Americans support increasing investment and the immediate deployment of renewable energy.

EARTHDAY's (EDO) two year renewable energy-focused theme, Our Power, Our Planet , has inspired over 10,000 events in the U.S alone, backing our calls for the tripling of electricity generation via renewable energy sources by 2030, eliminating fossil fuels subsidies, and securing inexhaustible sources of clean energy.

View and join official Earth Action Day events on our Earth Action Day Map, HERE , or create your own to take part in this historic movement.

"Millions of people are taking peaceful action this Earth Day to demonstrate their support for renewable energy," says Kathleen Rogers, President, EDO. "Investment in this industry will increase innovation in all sectors of manufacturing, transportation and agriculture, spurring yet more technological advancements and creating millions of new jobs."

In 2024, U.S. wind and solar together generated more power than coal for the first time, as coal hit a record low and solar saw its biggest-ever growth. The truth is that solar power in the U.S. is booming, with capacity expected to more than double from 91 GW in 2023 to 182 GW by the end of 2026, alongside a 70% jump in battery storage in 2025 alone. Our transition to renewable energy is not just a goal-it's a movement. And it's unstoppable.

Despite unpopular government rollbacks of renewable energy federal funding hundreds of cities across the United States are moving aggressively towards employing renewable energy, recognizing that it will not only create millions of new jobs, but also attract new businesses to their cities, reduce their energy costs and improve the health of their constituents.

On Earth Day, city leaders representing over 15 million U.S citizens will announce plans to develop new renewable energy projects in their communities. 100 cities, in red and blue states, will hold town halls and other meetings with their citizens to strategize on accelerating their renewable energy efforts.

From farmers to firefighters, nurses to engineers, union workers to educators, truck drivers, artists, scientists, small business owners, veterans, retailers, tech workers, and faith leaders - Americans from all walks of life are coming together in unprecedented numbers to partner with EARTHDAY to support our call for policies and investments in renewable energy.

Over one million students alone in U.S. schools will learn about and discuss the impacts of the renewable energy sector and the jobs it will create, this Earth Day.

About EARTHDAY : Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDA is the world's largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year's Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet . Learn more at EARTHDA .

