Notorious Drug Smuggler Detained In Khost

KABUL (Pajhwok): Anti-Counter Narcotic Department personnel have arrested a notorious drug smuggler in northeastern Khost province, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Tuesday.

On its X platform, MoI wrote the drug smuggler was detained by police during an operation with narcotics.

“A Kalashnikov, six magazines, 400 Kalashnikov bullets, a weapon, two hand grenades, and some hashish were seized from the detainee”.

According to the ministry, the arrested suspect will be handed over to judicial organs after investigation.

