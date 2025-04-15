Flashy Acquires Funny Till U Die To Bring The Fun Back Into Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned Entrepreneur David Lucatch joins Flashy Finance executive team following strategic acquisition

San Francisco, CA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashy Finance , the newly rebranded consumer-facing DeFi platform formerly known as Life DeFi, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Funny Till U Die , a viral gaming and entertainment platform. As part of the acquisition, Flashy Finance will also be launching Flashy Fun , which marks the next step in Flashy Finance's mission to embed decentralized finance (DeFi) into the fabric of internet culture - transforming games, social networks and digital experiences into modern-day retail banks.







As part of the acquisition, David Lucatch, co-founder of Funny Till U Die, will join the Flashy Finance executive team, bringing his proven track record in digital identity, entertainment, and Web3 innovation to accelerate the integration of Flashy Fun.

“We believe the future of finance doesn't live in bank apps - it lives in the games we play and the networks we live on,” said Eric Benz & Christian Papathanasiou , co-founders of Flashy Finance .“We're excited that David and the Funny Till U Die team has joined Flashy. By integrating Flashy's finance functionality directly into Funny Till U Die's games, we're turning online entertainment into powerful, accessible and fun financial ecosystems.”

This acquisition reinforces Flashy Finance's broader strategy to be the consumer gateway to the Lif3 blockchain ecosystem, delivering financial infrastructure as a service to partners across entertainment, gaming, and social platforms.

Funny Till U Die's creative IP and user engagement will now serve as a canvas for DeFi innovation, enabling players to earn, spend, and interact with on-chain assets seamlessly inside the entertainment experiences they love.

Flashy Finance will continue expanding its ecosystem of apps - including iOS, Android, Chrome, and web - to support new embedded finance use cases, with more major partnerships and activations to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Flashy Finance

Flashy Finance (formerly Life DeFi) is a decentralized finance platform and the primary consumer frontend for the Lif3 blockchain ecosystem. Flashy offers financial infrastructure as a service to games, creators, and social platforms - powering the next generation of retail banking through Web3-native experiences.

About Funny Till U Die

Funny Till U Die is a digital entertainment and gaming brand built to push the boundaries of interactive internet culture. Known for its irreverent games and viral humor, it merges play with purpose in the age of Web3.

Media Contact:

Robert Penington

...



