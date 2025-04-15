Netsurit Acquires OMNIPOTECH

Netsurit Expands US Presence with the Addition of OMNIPOTECH, Growing its Position as a Leading Managed Service Provider across South Central US.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsurit , an industry-leading managed service provider (MSP), announced its acquisition of OMNIPOTECH, a leading MSP company offering top-tier technical services to small and medium businesses in South Central US.

OMNIPOTECH, led by CEO Robert Kyslinger and headquartered in Houston, Texas, brings a strong team of experienced and culturally aligned leaders to the Netsurit family. The addition of OMNIPOTECH is part of Netsurit's ongoing U.S. market expansion strategy, further expanding its footprint in the South Central region and building on exciting opportunities for accelerated growth, strengthened market position, and the ability to deliver top-notch service across multiple time zones.

"The acquisition process with Netsurit was thorough and thoughtful. I truly believe the Netsurit Innovate solution will set a new standard for MSPs moving forward. We are excited to join the Netsurit journey and proud to help support the dreams of the doers," said Kyslinger.

Recognized as a top managed service provider globally, Netsurit generated over $68 million in revenue, with nearly 70% coming from recurring sources in 2024. Robert and his team, now part of Netsurit, will continue to ensure businesses have the most reliable and professional IT services.

Orrin Klopper, CEO of Netsurit, shared his excitement: "We're so happy to welcome Robert Kyslinger and his team to the Netsurit family. Their expertise and shared values make this partnership a perfect fit. This move helps us take our managed services to the next level in the South Central region."

At Netsurit, acquisitions are about more than just growing Netsurit-they're about bringing together organizations that share the same vision and values. Together, we'll stay true to our Cause of "Supporting the Dreams of the Doers" as we embark on this exciting chapter.

Netsurit holds five Microsoft Solution Partner designations and is on a mission to continue developing and strengthening its Microsoft partnership to empower its clients and support business success.

About Netsurit:

With locations across the US and South Africa, Netsurit provides managed services for organizations of all sizes. For organizations battling the nonstop challenges of the modern workplace but lacking end-to-end IT expertise, Netsurit ensures that their business-critical apps and infrastructure are always on, secure, and resilient.

