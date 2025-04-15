Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship For Student Athletes Launches With Upcoming Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICO, Calif., April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspiring student athletes now have an exciting opportunity to advance their dreams with the launch of the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes. This $1,000 award, offered through an essay contest, aims to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in athletics. Dr. Zachary Lipman, a renowned anesthesiologist and pain management specialist in Northern California, established this scholarship to inspire the next generation of athletic leaders, reflecting his own commitment to resilience and excellence.

The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduates enrolled at accredited colleges or universities who are actively involved in athletics and plan to enter fields like coaching, sports medicine, or athletic training. Applicants must submit an essay of 500-750 words responding to the prompt:“Describe a challenge you've faced in your athletic or academic journey and how overcoming it has shaped your goals for a career in athletics. How will this scholarship help you achieve those ambitions?” Applications are due by January 15, 2026, with the winner announced on February 15, 2026.

Dr. Zachary Lipman's journey in medicine mirrors the perseverance he seeks in scholarship recipients. After completing his anesthesiology residency in 2005, he practiced in Northern California before transitioning to pain management in 2010. Today, he leads Interventional Pain Solutions in Chico, offering innovative treatments like spinal cord stimulation and stem cell injections. Affiliated with Enloe Medical Center in Chico and Mercy Medical Center in Redding, Dr. Zachary Lipman has dedicated his career to improving lives-a passion now extended through the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes.

“We're thrilled to launch this scholarship to support students who embody determination both on and off the field,” said Dr. Zachary Lipman.“As someone who understands the power of overcoming obstacles, I'm eager to help these young athletes pursue their goals.” The $1,000 award can be used for tuition, training, or other educational expenses, providing a meaningful boost to the winner's journey.

To apply, students should email a PDF application-including their essay, full name, contact details, university name, and proof of enrollment-to ... by January 15, 2026. The subject line should read:“Scholarship Application – [Full Name].” Full details are available on the scholarship website.

The Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes is more than a financial award-it's a celebration of grit and ambition. Inspired by Dr. Lipman's work alleviating chronic pain, this initiative underscores his belief in empowering others to thrive. With a deadline fast approaching in 2026, student athletes are encouraged to seize this chance to share their stories and secure support for their futures.

Contact : For media inquiries or more information, email ... .

About Dr. Zachary Lipman : A board-certified physician serving Chico and Redding, Dr. Lipman combines medical expertise with a passion for community impact, making the Dr. Zachary Lipman Scholarship for Student Athletes a natural extension of his mission.

