Aloha Reclaimed: Bad Ass Coffee Of Hawaii Announces Honolulu Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first location, set to open in Spring 2025 at 3502-c Waialae Ave Honolulu HI 96816, signals a pivotal moment for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii as it strengthens its presence on the islands where its journey began. With a 36-year legacy of spreading the Aloha Spirit, the brand is expanding its footprint while remaining deeply connected to its Hawaiian origins.

"Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is more than a brand – it's a celebration of the culture, flavors, and spirit of Hawaii," said Ted Davenport, who brings over 30 years of franchising experience to the partnership. "Having lived in Hawaii for most of my life, I'm thrilled to bring this iconic brand home alongside Galu and Diane Tagovailoa. Together, we're committed to delivering an authentic Hawaiian coffee experience that pays homage to the islands."

Davenport's impressive franchising background includes owning and operating successful locations with major brands such as Subway, Ruby Tuesday, and TCBY, among others. Known for identifying emerging concepts with significant growth potential, Davenport was drawn to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii for its exceptional quality, unique concept, and loyal customer base. Teaming up with the Tagovailoa family – beloved for their deep ties to the Hawaiian community – underscores the importance of local connection and authenticity in this venture.

"This partnership represents a meaningful return to our roots," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "As we expand in Hawaii, we're not just opening stores; we're sharing the Aloha Spirit and creating spaces where the community can gather, connect, and celebrate the essence of Hawaii. Galu, Diane, and Ted are ideal partners to help us carry forward this mission with integrity and passion."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

As Bad Ass Coffee continues to grow, its focus remains on partnering with franchisees who share the brand's dedication to responsible expansion and delivering premium experiences. This Honolulu development is a testament to Bad Ass Coffee's enduring commitment to its Hawaiian roots and its vision of spreading the Aloha Spirit across the globe.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system , including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Franchisees benefit from a proven business model , innovative technology, and a brand that resonates with modern consumers. With its unique blend of Hawaiian culture and responsible growth, Bad Ass Coffee offers a compelling multi-unit franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs ready to join a thriving community of operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through nearly 40 U.S. franchise locations – with 100+ additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii .

