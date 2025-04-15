403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
| Identity code of the financial
instrument
| Total daily volume (in
number of shares)
| Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) *
|Market (MIC Code)
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|08/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|50,000
|239.1832
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|08/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|50,000
|239.8201
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|09/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|60,000
|235.5483
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|09/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|40,000
|235.4772
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|10/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|60,000
|246.2568
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|10/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|40,000
|245.5794
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|11/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|60,000
|242.3239
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|11/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|40,000
|242.0555
|CEUX
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|14/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|61,247
|247.1411
|XPAR
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49
|14/04/2025
|FR0000121667
|38,753
|247.3902
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|500,000
|242.0923
* Rounded to four decimal places
Attachment
-
DOWNLOAD PRESS RELEASE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment