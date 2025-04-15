Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2025-04-15 12:16:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 15, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 8, 2025, to April 14, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) * 		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 08/04/2025 FR0000121667 50,000 239.1832 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 08/04/2025 FR0000121667 50,000 239.8201 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 09/04/2025 FR0000121667 60,000 235.5483 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 09/04/2025 FR0000121667 40,000 235.4772 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 10/04/2025 FR0000121667 60,000 246.2568 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 10/04/2025 FR0000121667 40,000 245.5794 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 11/04/2025 FR0000121667 60,000 242.3239 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 11/04/2025 FR0000121667 40,000 242.0555 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 14/04/2025 FR0000121667 61,247 247.1411 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 14/04/2025 FR0000121667 38,753 247.3902 CEUX
TOTAL 500,000 242.0923

* Rounded to four decimal places

Attachment

  • DOWNLOAD PRESS RELEASE

MENAFN15042025004107003653ID1109433081

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

