Kinshasa Hosts 16Th Afcfta Ministerial: Africa Deepens Economic Integration As DRC Strengthens Its Business Climate

His Excellency Julien Paluku Kahongya chairs the 16th AfCFTA Ministerial Conference.

- H.E. Julien Paluku, Congo DRC Foreign Trade MinisterKINSHASA, CONGO-KINSHASA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is proudly hosting the 16th Meeting of Foreign Trade Ministers under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), welcoming delegations from all 54 African member states to its capital, Kinshasa.The gathering, led by His Excellency Julien Paluku Kahongya, Minister of Foreign Trade of the DRC, marks a major step in Africa's shared commitment to enhancing intra-continental trade, facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services, and building a more integrated African market.This summit comes at a time of renewed global interest in Africa's economic rise, with the United States playing an increasingly supportive role through initiatives such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and Prosper Africa. These programs aim to boost two-way trade and investment, and the outcomes of this Kinshasa meeting will help lay the groundwork for stronger public-private partnerships between African economies and American businesses.“Today, Kinshasa is not only the political heart of the DRC but a symbol of our country's transformation,” said Minister Julien Paluku.“Hosting this ministerial conference is a clear sign that the DRC is open for business, committed to reforms, and ready to offer investors a more predictable, transparent, and attractive business environment.”As the AfCFTA advances toward full implementation, discussions in Kinshasa are focused on removing non-tariff barriers, simplifying customs procedures, embracing digital trade solutions, and developing industrial value chains that benefit all Africans.The DRC's role as host sends a strong message to the international community: the country is actively working to improve its business climate, strengthen governance, and position itself as a regional trade hub. Recent reforms in infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and investment facilitation reflect the government's commitment to economic modernization.With a strategic geographic location and vast natural resources, the DRC is well-positioned to serve as a gateway to Central and Southern Africa. As such, it welcomes increased collaboration with U.S. companies, investors, and institutions eager to tap into the continent's growing potential.

