DM Clinical Research Partners With Florida Sleep Specialists To Advance Sleep And Obesity Medicine Research

BRADENTON, Fla., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DM Clinical Research, a leading multi-therapeutic site network, has partnered with Dr. Jeremy McConnell, founder of Florida Sleep Specialists to establish an embedded clinical research site in Bradenton, Florida. Dr. McConnell's expertise expands DM Clinical Research's mission to beat obesity. This partnership will bring more clinical trial opportunities to underserved communities while reinforcing DM Clinical Research's commitment to delivering high-quality clinical data.

The new embedded research site in Bradenton will improve accessibility to clinical trials across significant regions. By leveraging DM Clinical Research's innovative in-house technologies, comprehensive centralized services, and nearly two decades of experience, Dr. McConnell is positioned to drive medical solutions for obesity and sleep disorders.

Mohammad Millwala, CEO of DM Clinical Research, said "We look forward to advancing clinical research as a trusted patient care option and building a strong, impactful partnership with Dr. McConnell. By combining DM Clinical Research's capabilities with his expertise, we look forward to delivering effective obesity solutions for patients in Bradenton and its surrounding areas. His focus on medical innovation and patient care perfectly lines up with what we stand for."

After receiving his medical degree from Albany Medical College, Dr. McConnell started his residency at Bayfront Family Health Center in St. Petersburg, FL. In 2023, he achieved his Master's Fellowship with the Obesity Association and is board-certified in Family Medicine, Sleep, and Obesity. With over 20 years in medicine, Dr. McConnell has established himself as a leader in his field.

"I am thrilled to partner with DM Clinical Research and to integrate their capabilities into my practice," said Dr. McConnell. "This collaboration enables me to provide my patients access to innovative solutions and technologies that can elevate medical care. With obesity rates continuing to rise globally, integrating clinical research provides us access to the vital resources needed to develop comprehensive, patient-centric treatments."

This new partnership with Florida Sleep Specialists further expands DM Clinical Research's nationwide network of research sites, reinforcing its mission to streamline clinical trials, enhance patient experience, and deliver clinical excellence. With years of experience in obesity research and a nationwide network of experienced Principal Investigators, DM Clinical Research ensures uncompromised quality and operational excellence in every study.

About DM Clinical Research

DM Clinical Research is an integrated multi-therapeutic national network of clinical trial sites headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2006, the company includes over 35 research centers and physician practice embedded sites, servicing a range of therapeutic areas across the nation. DM Clinical Research received the 2024 Society for Clinical Research Sites Site Spark Award and the 2023 Best Clinical Trial Network Award by World Vaccine Congress. Through its partnerships with prominent global pharmaceutical sponsors, DM Clinical Research brings opportunities to the community to participate in cutting-edge research, under the careful medical supervision of qualified physicians and professionals. For more information, please visit dmclinical or call (281) 517-0550.

SOURCE DM Clinical Research

