PRNEWS HONORS BERK COMMUNICATIONS IN PRESTIGIOUS 2025 TOP WOMEN AWARDS

Melanie Van Dusen Named Industry Champion, Hannah Oakley Recognized as a Rising Star, and Beats by Dre's Alexis Johnson – a Longtime Berk Client – Honored as In-House Innovator

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning public relations firm, and independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, proudly announces that two of its standout team members have been named to PRNEWS' 2025 Top Women Awards list. Executive Vice President Melanie Van Dusen and Senior Account Executive Hannah Oakley have been recognized for their outstanding achievements and impact across the industry over the past year.

PRNEWS' Top Women Awards celebrate the women who have made bold advances in crisis management, brand reputation, media relations, content creation, social media marketing, and more in the last year – driving meaningful results for their organizations and clients alike.

Melanie Van Dusen was honored in the Industry Champion category, a distinction awarded to women across all ranks who have made a significant impact on the advancement of the public relations and communications industry as a whole – not just within their organizations. Melanie co-leads the sports and reputation divisions at Berk, spearheading some of the agency's most visible work for clients including Fanatics, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Unrivaled Basketball, and the National Women's Soccer League. A trusted industry leader and longtime driving force at Berk, Melanie's influence continues to shape the future of the field, with her strategic counsel and sharp acumen setting a high bar for communicators everywhere.

Hannah Oakley was named a Rising Star , a category that celebrates early-career professionals with less than seven years of experience who are already making a meaningful mark. Hannah's creativity, professionalism, and forward-thinking approach have been instrumental in the success of several high-profile campaigns. Her growth and impact at Berk reflect her bright future within the industry. She has played an integral role on the sports and lifestyle team supporting clients like Fanatics, Unrivaled Basketball, REFORM Alliance, and individual talent.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the incredible talent, drive, and passion Melanie and Hannah bring to our agency and the clients they serve," said Berk founder and CEO, Ron Berkowitz . "We're thrilled to see their achievements and work from this past year recognized by PRNEWS."

Dustin Sveum, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer at Berk, added, "At the heart of Berk's continued growth is leadership and innovation at all levels of the organization. In addition to being incredible mentors to their teams, Melanie and Hannah have spearheaded some of the most important work at the agency. We're fortunate to have these industry leaders as a daily part of the evolution of Berk and its client service."

Berk client Beats by Dre also saw its Public Relations Manager and Head of Social Impact, Alexis Johnson , honored as an In-House Innovator . This category recognizes the in-house, brand-doers getting it done to bolster their company's image, reach, reputation, and message.

About Berk Communications

Berk Communications is an award-winning public relation relations firm, an independent subsidiary of MikeWorldWide, with expertise across a variety of verticals including consumer lifestyle, sports, music & entertainment, food & beverage, travel & hospitality, purpose-driven, and corporate & reputation management. The agency's roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and startups includes Caesars Entertainment, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, PUMA, The Cheesecake Factory, National Women's Soccer League, REFORM Alliance, and a premier group of talent and executives including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and David Adelman.

