Fix It Now, Not Next Week: Fieldcomplete & True Home Bring On-Demand Property Maintenance To Property Managers

The partnership is already live in Atlanta , Dallas, and Denver , with plans to expand nationwide in 2025 .

Why This Changes Everything

Property managers juggle dozens of responsibilities, but maintenance has always been the biggest pain point .



Delayed Repairs = Frustrated Tenants – Every maintenance issue that drags on creates frustration, negative reviews, and turnover.

Unpredictable Pricing – Every job requires manual quotes, leading to cost overruns. Manual Coordination – Property managers waste hours chasing contractors, comparing bids, and scheduling work.

"The biggest bottleneck in property management is maintenance," said Tim Tesluck, Co-Founder of FieldComplete. "We've eliminated the guesswork with an instant-match system that connects the right tech to the right job-automatically."

"Forget negotiating every repair or waiting days for a callback," added Roman Rusev, Co-Founder of FieldComplete. "Now, managers can click once and get the job done."

What Property Managers Get



One-Click Maintenance Requests – Submit a request, and a contractor is dispatched automatically.

Pre-Set Pricing – No more back-and-forth haggling or surprise invoices.

Same-Day Repairs – Faster turnaround times mean happier tenants.

3,000+ Contractors on Demand – Trade agnostic; including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and more-all vetted and ready. Scales for Any Portfolio – Works whether you manage 10 or 10,000+ units.

"Maintenance isn't just an operational task-it's the foundation of a great tenant experience," said Daniel Benhammou, CEO of TrueHome. "With this partnership, property managers can finally provide fast, predictable service at scale."

What's Next?

After successful launches in Atlanta , Dallas, and Denver , FieldComplete and TrueHome are preparing to expand into major U.S. markets throughout 2025 . The goal? Bring on-demand maintenance to every property manager in America.

How to Get Started

