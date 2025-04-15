Hundreds Of Brookdale Communities Recognized As Best Senior Living By U.S. News & World Report

Brookdale recognized with the most communities on U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living List for four consecutive years

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living has the most communities recognized as Best Senior Living by U.S. News & World Report among senior living providers for the fourth year in a row.

Residents and family members were surveyed in thousands of Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities across the country. These ratings provide families and prospective residents further insight into a community's events, food and dining, caregiving, management and staff. The Best Senior Living category was added to the U.S. News & World Report listings in 2022.

"Achieving this recognition four years in a row is a testament to our associates' unwavering dedication to enriching the lives of our residents, providing exceptional service, and setting the highest standards in senior living," Brookdale Chairman of the Board Denise W. Warren said. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing our residents compassionate, high-quality individualized care, and fostering communities where seniors can thrive."

Brookdale also has the most communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report with outstanding performance in several key areas with a High Performing accolade. These accolades, new for 2025, are awarded to communities that scored in the top 25 percent of evaluated communities nationwide for Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, Food and Feels Like Home, and met other certain criteria.

About Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 647 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 58,000 residents as of December 31, 2024, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube .

